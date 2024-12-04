Rhode Island a National Leader in Lung Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Data recently released by the American Lung Association indicate that Rhode Island has emerged as a national leader in screening, early diagnosis, and treatment for lung cancer, a leading cause of cancer deaths.

The American Lung Association's "State of Lung Cancer" examines rates of new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, screening, and insurance coverage for lung cancer by state.

According to the 2024 report, Rhode Island ranked:

- First in the nation for early diagnosis at 34.7%. Nationally, only 27.4% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.

- First in the nation for lung cancer screening at 28.6%. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 16% of those at high risk were screened.

- Second in the nation for survival at 35.2%. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 28.4%.

- Fourth in the nation for surgery at 25.4%. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.7% of cases underwent surgery.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Rhode Island. American Cancer Society estimates that 440 Rhode Islanders will die of lung cancer this year, and that 960 will be diagnosed. The full Rhode Island report is available from the American Lung Association.

"This progress is the result of the coordinated efforts of many organizations, as well as the dedication of Rhode Island's primary care professionals who make time to discuss annual lung cancer screening with patients," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Lung cancer is preventable. Not smoking is the single most important thing people can do to prevent lung cancer. Help is available day and night if you are ready to quit."

"Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women and stands as the overall leading cause of cancer death in the United States. An estimated 960 Rhode Island residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year," said Elizabeth Valett, Associate Director of State Partnerships at the American Cancer Society. "We are honored to collaborate with the Lung Cancer Screening Task Force and applaud Rhode Island's excellent ALA lung cancer rankings. This will move us closer to a world without cancer."

"Lung cancer screening with CT scanning saves lives by detecting cancer at the early stages of the disease when it's more likely to be cured and treatments may be less invasive, said Dr. Terrance Healey, Director of Chest Imaging Rhode Island Hospital and Rhode Island Medical Imaging. "Rhode Island now leads the nation in lung cancer screening rates, which will have a direct impact on increasing early detection and saving lives."

Lung Cancer Risk Factors

Cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer. In the United States, cigarette smoking is linked to about 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths. People who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die from lung cancer than people who do not smoke. People who quit smoking have a lower risk of lung cancer than if they had continued to smoke, but their risk is higher than the risk for people who never smoked. Quitting smoking at any age can lower the risk of lung cancer.

Another important risk factor for lung cancer is indoor radon. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that forms in rocks, soil, and water. It cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled. When radon gets into homes or buildings through cracks or holes, it can get trapped and build up in the air inside. Exposure to radon causes lung cancer in smokers and non-smokers alike. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to EPA estimates. Overall, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Testing is the only way to know if there are high levels of radon in your home.

Prevention

- Don't smoke. The most important thing you can do to prevent lung cancer is to not start smoking, or, if you smoke, to quit. Help is available day and night with accredited, live coaches, is offered in over 100 languages, and is free to all Rhode Islanders regardless of income or insurance. Adults can contact QuitNowRI (the Rhode Island Nicotine Helpline): text START to 300500, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or visit QuitNowRI.com. Español: llame 1-800-8-DEJALO o envíe un mensaje de texto la palabra "INSCRIBIR" al 300500.

- Avoid secondhand smoke. Smoke from other people's cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is called secondhand smoke. Make your home and car smoke-free.

- Test your home for radon. Conducting a test is easy, inexpensive, and the only way to know if a building or home contains high levels of radon. A homeowner, tenant, or certified radon measurement business can perform radon testing in residential properties. Quick test kits are available through the American Lung Association, major building supply stores, other retail outlets and analytical labs. If the radon level in your home exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s action level (4.0 pCi/L) additional testing or mitigation should be done.

- Get screened for lung cancer if you are at higher risk. People who should be screened include people who smoke regularly now or have quit within the past 15 years, and who are between 50 and 80 years old. Talk to your healthcare professional about screening.

About the Rhode Island Lung Cancer Screening Task Force

The Rhode Island Lung Cancer Screening Task Force, focused upon improving lung cancer screening rates and health outcomes for survivors in Rhode Island, was formed in 2018 by the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island (PRCRI), the American Cancer Society and the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program of the Rhode Island Department of Health. A physician champion affiliated with Rhode Island Medical Imaging and Rhode Island Hospital joined the group early on and helped to identify key opportunities and clinical allies. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) funds the organizing efforts of PRCRI, and the community engagement work of the Task Force was supported by the American Cancer Society.

Individuals associated with many organizations participate in the Rhode Island Lung Cancer Screening Task Force, including The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island, American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Rhode Island Medical Imaging, Care New England, Brown Medicine, the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University, the Providence Veterans Administration Hospital, the American Lung Association, and RIDOH.

"The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island is thrilled with the progress made by the RI Lung Cancer Screening Task Force (LCSTF) in raising awareness of lung cancer screening and efforts to increase rates across our state," said Megan Daniel, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Lung Cancer Screening Task Force. "Early detection is critical in the fight against lung cancer, and LCSTF's dedicated efforts are giving more Rhode Islanders the chance to catch this disease at its most treatable stage. We remain committed to supporting this task force and its mission to save lives by ensuring access to potentially lifesaving lung cancer screenings."