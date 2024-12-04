86% OF CYBER WEEKEND BUYERS SHOPPED ON AMAZON, 52% SHOPPED MOSTLY ONLINE, NUMERATOR REPORTS

93% Used Cyber Weekend Sales to Buy Gifts; 67% Said Rising Prices Impacted their Holiday Shopping

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released verified shopper survey insights from over 9,600 respondents for the full 2024 Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday; online and brick & mortar shopping). Overall, consumers gravitated toward shopping from the comfort of their own homes with 52% shopping mostly or exclusively online. Black Friday was the most popular shopping day over the long weekend, capturing three-quarters of Cyber Weekend shoppers.

Cyber Weekend Survey Insights



Black Friday was the most popular shopping day by far. Among those consumers who shopped over Cyber Weekend, 74% said they shopped or planned to shop on Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday (61%), the Saturday after Thanksgiving (47%), the Sunday after Thanksgiving (31%), and Thanksgiving Thursday (25%).

Over half of consumers did most of their shopping online. 52% of shoppers said they shopped mostly or exclusively online during Cyber Weekend – nearly three times as many who shopped exclusively or mostly in-store (18%).

The big three retailers were favorites during Cyber Weekend. Shoppers said they shopped or planned to shop at Amazon (86%), Walmart (65%), and Target (46%) during Cyber Weekend. Department stores (31%), club stores (22%), home improvement stores (19%), beauty stores (16%), discount stores (16%), Best Buy (14%), and Temu (13%) were also top destinations. Cyber Weekend shoppers did not limit themselves to one retailer. The majority (93%) of Cyber Weekend shoppers made purchases at two or more retailers / websites over the weekend. 31% shopped at three different locations, 15% at four, and 27% at five or more.

Nearly every shopper purchased holiday gifts. 93% of shoppers said they purchased a gift during their Cyber Weekend shopping. 67% said that more than half or all their purchases were gifts, including 30% that said all their purchases were gifts.

Clothing was the top-shopped category, but over a third of buyers also purchased groceries during Cyber Weekend. The most common categories that shoppers reported purchasing were apparel & shoes (64%), groceries (34%), beauty or cosmetics (34%), toys / video games (31%), home goods (28%), consumer electronics (26%), gift cards (26%), books / videos / other media (21%), pet products (20%), and household essentials (17%).

Many shoppers were impacted by higher prices. 67% of shoppers said rising prices had a moderate to significant impact on their holiday shopping over the weekend. Only 8% said rising prices had no impact. Higher prices are causing consumers to make changes in their holiday purchasing. Over half (52%) said they are now seeking out promotions and coupons, 42% are buying fewer gifts, 35% are shopping at different retailers to find better prices, 35% say they have less disposable income due to rising prices one everyday essentials, and 25% say they are purchasing items they need now during holiday sales in case prices rise in the future.

Three in five Cyber Weekend shoppers participated in early holiday sales events before Thanksgiving. 60% of this weekend's shoppers also participated in events such as Prime Big Deal Days, Target Circle Week, Walmart Holiday Deals, and more. The early sales had a slight impact on Cyber Weekend shopping, with consumers saying that the sales gave them a clearer idea of what they wanted to buy on Cyber Weekend (30%), that they felt less urgency to shop Cyber Weekend because they had already taken advantage of good deals (26%), and that they spent less this weekend since they had already purchased many of the items they wanted (22%).

Shoppers thought the deals and their spending were comparable to 2023. 72% of this year's Cyber Weekend shoppers also shopped last Cyber Weekend. 45% of these buyers said they thought this year's deals were the same as last year, while 26% thought they were better and 23% thought they were worse. 42% of shoppers said they spent about the same amount this year as last year, while 32% spent less and 23% spent more.

Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey was fielded to 9,637 verified shoppers who made a purchase between Thursday 11/28/24 and Monday 12/2/24.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

