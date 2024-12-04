TEXAS-SIZED HOLIDAY GIVING: SAN ANTONIO BASED ORGANIZATIONS TO SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER

Endeavors and Whataburger Team Up to Provide Gifts for Veterans, Seniors, and Families

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, the San Antonio community is invited to help spread cheer to often-overlooked neighbors in need. Endeavors, a national nonprofit based in San Antonio, and beloved Texas restaurant chain, Whataburger are teaming up for the Endeavors Blessing Tree Gift Drive, an initiative dedicated to providing holiday gifts to parents, Veterans, seniors, and children. While many toy drives focus on children, this collaboration ensures that individuals of all ages feel the warmth of the season. Together, Endeavors and Whataburger aim to collect and wrap gifts for over 200 clients—and they’re calling on San Antonio to join in the spirit of giving.

From December 3 to December 9, seventy-five Whataburger locations across San Antonio will host donation bins for unwrapped toys and household items. Additionally, the community can participate virtually by sponsoring a tag on the digital Blessing Tree. Each tag represents a client’s age, gender, clothing/shoe size, and holiday wishes, allowing donors to make a personal connection with those they are supporting.

For many Americans, Christmas is a day when wishes come true. In 2023, almost 1 in 5 Americans spent more than $200 on Christmas gifts for each of their children. As an organization that serves vulnerable populations in need, Endeavors serves many clients experiencing chronic homelessness while having to manage their mental health with little to no resources, often leaving them with no expectation of a Christmas celebration. Instead, they hope for survival and the opportunity to thrive. The organizations are proud to fulfill all three wishes this winter and invite community members to join them in bringing holiday joy to neighbors in need, making this season brighter for all.

“We are deeply grateful for Whataburger’s partnership in the 2024 Blessing Tree campaign”, said Linda Benavides, Endeavors Manager of Strategic Advancement and Impact. “Their generous support has strengthened our ability to help our community’s pillars of resilience and achieve our goals of providing gifts for over 200 clients this holiday season.”

“Part of Whataburger’s legacy is supporting the communities it serves with impactful sponsorships. This is a part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams, the San Antonio Market is proud to support Endeavors’ Blessing Tree Program to support our community during the Holidays” Monica M. Maldonado, Regional Director Field Marketing

Community members seeking more information on how to donate a gift or sponsor a tag are encouraged to reach out to info@endeavors.org.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: www.endeavors.org.

About Whataburger

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we’ve stayed close to our roots while building systemwide revenue of more than $4 billion annually across our 16-state footprint and over 1,050 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That’s why we’re among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on iOS or Android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger-branded merchandise and selected sauces, including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, at WhataStore.com. Find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

