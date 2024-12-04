UTR Sports Acquires PicklePlay to Enhance Local Pickleball Communities and Expand Player Engagement

Partnership will Drive Innovative, Level-Based Play with New Features Coming in 2025

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports, creator of the world-class tournament management software and the world’s most accurate pickleball rating system, today announced it has acquired PicklePlay, a popular platform designed to simplify the process for pickleball players and organizers to connect, find local courts, and manage events. The acquisition will help UTR Sports expand its mission of creating more opportunities for players at every stage of the game and deepen its support for local pickleball communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome PicklePlay to the UTR Sports family,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “By joining forces with PicklePlay, we are enhancing our ability to support local pickleball communities, from casual players to seasoned tournament participants, creating more opportunities for people to engage in fun, level-based experiences across the globe.”

The PicklePlay acquisition aligns with UTR Sports' broader vision to create a seamless global network of pickleball players, organizers, and events. Together, the two companies will work to allow players of all levels to easily find opponents, track their progress, and participate in social, recreational, and competitive play, while also offering community organizers the tools they need to manage pickleball communities with ease.

“With the backing of UTR Sports, PicklePlay will be able to accelerate our plans to launch new features in 2025 that will further enhance the experience for players,” said Blake Renaud, Founder of PicklePlay. “Our goal has and always will be to make pickleball more accessible, organized, and fun for everyone.”

UTR Sports will continue its focus on offering innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance the pickleball experience for players worldwide. The addition of PicklePlay’s user-friendly platform will help the company extend its reach to recreational players and community organizers, empowering them to find and organize events more easily and unlock level-based play through UTR Sports’ proven rating system.

As part of the acquisition, PicklePlay will introduce a series of exciting new features in early 2025. Together, UTR Sports and PicklePlay will help further democratize access to level-based play, fostering a more inclusive and supportive pickleball community that spans all skill levels.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology tools and solutions relevant and valuable to players, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is also the official ratings/ranking and technology partner of USA Pickleball and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP). Visit www.utrsports.net to learn more.

About PicklePlay

PicklePlay is available for free download on both Android and iOS. With nearly 150,000 users and growing, it is a leader in the pickleball community. With over 32,000 courts and growing, it is sure to help you find a court in your community or even when you are traveling. 2,250+ private groups and community clubs are registered on PicklePlay, helping them communicate and keep track of play scheduling. Check out PicklePlay today at: www.pickleplay.com.

