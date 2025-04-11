Definitive Agreements Signed: Introducing Delacour Crossing

“The Canal at Delacour” Evolves into “The Golf Club at Delacour Crossing”

ROCKY VIEW COUNTY, Alberta, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delacour Development Corp. (DDC) has signed definitive agreements to acquire 315 acres of approved development land just six minutes east of Calgary. This acquisition includes The Canal at Delacour Golf Course and surrounding lands, marking the launch of an exciting new residential and recreational community: Delacour Crossing.

Delacour Crossing will be a vibrant country lifestyle community featuring:

480 premium home sites with 50’–65’ wide lots—sizes no longer available in the City of Calgary.

Expansive green spaces, a connected pathway system, and communal parks.

A central amenity village designed for recreation, events, and social gatherings.

The community will be developed in three phases of approximately 160 homes each, with many lots offering stunning views of the golf course and the water canal. 40’ wide villa lots will also be available for those seeking side-by-side living.

20 yr old Golf Course Rebrand: The Golf Club at Delacour Crossing

As part of this exciting transformation, the existing 18-hole championship golf course will be rebranded as “The Golf Club at Delacour Crossing.” The new community name was officially launched to the public at the 2025 PGA of Alberta Golf Show in late March, where it received overwhelming interest and positive recognition from attendees, vendors, and industry leaders alike. This enthusiastic response highlights the strong momentum and broad appeal the development is generating within the golfing and real estate communities.

New Community Amenities will Include:

“The Club House at Delacour Crossing”





A daytime exterior rendering of "The Golf Club" at Delacour Crossing. The re-branded Golf Club will feature a new Club House showcasing a large dining area with professional kitchen, social lounge, snack stop, retail and pro-shop, as well as a Scottish style pub.

A 25,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose facility featuring:

A spacious dining area with a professional kitchen

A retail and pro shop

A Scottish-style pub



“The Range at Delacour Crossing”





A daytime rendering of "The Range" at Delacour Crossing. The Range will be a year-round practice and entertainment facility complete with a sports lounge, social area, games and 32 golf bays featuring Top Tracer technology.

A year-round golf practice and entertainment facility featuring:

32 golf bays with Top Tracer technology

A sports lounge, social area, and game center

“The Station at Delacour Crossing”





Exterior daytime rendering of "The Station" at Delacour Crossing. The Station will serve as a farmers market and event center for the community. It will have a modular interior that will provide the perfect venue for weddings, corporate functions and seasonal events.

A banquet and event space designed for:

Weddings, corporate functions, and golf tournaments

Seasonal events and a future farmers’ market

A Vision for the Future





An exterior rendering of the "Delacour Crossing". The Delacour Crossing will provide country residential living to 480 new homes surrounding one of Alberta's best championship golf courses. Located on the extension of Country Hills Boulevard, just 6 minutes from the East Calgary Stoney Trail ring road.

This transformational project will redefine recreation, community living, and country residential living in Rocky View County.

"Delacour currently has a population of only five people, but in just a few years, this community will be home to hundreds of families," says Gerry Mendyk, CEO & Chief Financial Officer of DDC. "The recreation facilities will be a year-round destination for the greater Calgary area, and the expansion will create dozens of new job opportunities for Albertans."

"The Golf Club at Delacour Crossing is a hidden gem, regarded as one of Alberta’s top golf courses," adds Mendyk. "Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with tons of excitement around the new amenities that are to be built."

Founder and Chairman Hal Walker also shared his enthusiasm:

“I’ve had the privilege of being involved in three exceptional golf clubs across Alberta, British Columbia, and the Caribbean over the past several decades. But the Delacour Crossing development is, without question, the most exciting opportunity I’ve ever been part of. The foundation laid by the original developer is outstanding, and what truly excites me is the vibrant, forward-thinking community we’re about to build. Our facilities will rival anything found within the City of Calgary, and our builder group will be second to none.”

About Delacour Development Corp. (DDC)

Delacour Development Corp. (DDC) is leading the evolution of Delacour into a thriving residential and recreational destination. As the parent company, DDC will oversee:

Housing development

Utilities distribution

Community maintenance

Golf course and amenity operations

The four founding partners of DDC bring decades of combined experience across a broad range of disciplines, including real estate development, home building, golf course development and operations, sales and marketing, and community engagement. Their diverse backgrounds and deep industry knowledge uniquely position them to lead the transformation of Delacour Crossing into one of Alberta’s premier residential and recreational destinations.

Next Steps & More Information

DDC is targeting Q2 2025 for the completion of the acquisition.

More details to follow regarding:

Selected Builder profiles

Sales center opening & lot reservations

Project timelines

Community engagement events

Visit www.delacourcrossing.ca for updates

Contact marketing@delacourcrossing.ca

Adam Oruclar

Founder and Chief Marketing Officer

aoruclar@delacourcrossing.ca

(403) 805-6227

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e68116a-0494-4400-bee9-145d64da1f54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9701142-5646-4100-b9a9-e4634527deca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb45896-2aae-4913-b983-ed0a6c6d6703

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04a734da-064f-4cb1-94c8-3cb65066882d

