Netstock Unveils Data Service, Unlocking Critical Business Insights for SMBs

Part of Netstock’s Predictor Integrated Business Planning (IBP) solution, this functionality empowers SMBs with data accessibility essential for business success

BOSTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leader in supply chain planning solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its BI Cube functionality, which mirrors Integrated Business Planning (IBP) data in a format readily digestible by Business Intelligence (BI) tools. Now part of Netstock’s IBP solution, this empowers Predictor IBP customers to build dashboards of internally defined metrics using their existing BI tools.

Netstock’s BI Cube unlocks a world of possibilities for customers, allowing businesses to fully leverage their IBP data and deliver actionable insights that drive growth and success. This new development enables businesses to visualize all their supply chain data in their BI tool. The BI Cube streamlines access to Netstock’s Predictor IBP data, facilitating the seamless integration of critical IBP metrics within any BI tool. Customers can combine this with data from other business systems such as their ERP, CRM, and/or e-commerce platforms to create an end-to-end perspective of their supply chain and inform better business decisions.

Through a simple integration process, the BI Cube empowers new users to access the transformed IBP data without the hurdles of learning new, complex tools. By connecting to the BI Cube, users can rapidly create dashboards—gaining actionable business insights quickly.

“With frequent disruptions, potential policy changes and decreasing supplier reliability, SMBs throughout the supply chain are facing serious challenges,” said Netstock CEO Ara Ohanian. “The BI Cube is an important innovation that brings valuable supply chain insights to SMBs at a time when it is needed most. Through its seamless integration process and curation of easily visualizable data, the BI Cube is the must-have tool for businesses to further propel them into resilience and success.”

In an increasingly complex supply chain environment, SMBs require flexible solutions that can adapt to evolving market needs. By consolidating critical IBP metrics, companies can now utilize this data in dashboards to perform key functions like measuring forecast performance across item categories, projecting inventory spend per supplier, tracking sales performance against budget, and more. This cutting-edge functionality addresses the growing need for agility and strategic planning, ensuring SMBs stay ahead in a competitive global market.

“With the release of the BI Cube, we’re presenting SMBs with the art of the possible,” said Ryan Bavery, Netstock Vice President, Product Management. “Data is often complex and siloed within different systems across an organization. The BI Cube raises the bar of accessibility for often hidden business insights. Beyond enhancing visibility into this critical data, the BI Cube enables —from demand, supply, and capacity planning modules alike—holistic analysis for team members throughout the business.”

Netstock’s Predictor IBP leverages advanced demand and supply planning tools to give customers access to enhanced forecasting accuracy, optimized inventory planning and streamlined enterprise coordination—all in a single solution. For more information on Netstock’s Predictor IBP and BI Cube support, read more here .

About Netstock

Netstock is a global leader in inventory optimization and supply chain planning software for SMBs. With over 2,400 customers in 67 countries, Netstock’s AI-driven solutions help businesses streamline operations, improve forecasting, and optimize inventory to meet market demands. From automated recommendations to actionable insights, Netstock enables companies to enhance decision-making, reduce costs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. Visit www.netstock.com to learn more.

