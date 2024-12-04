Andrea Carter Wins 2024 Aspiring Innovators of the Year Award from the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism

Andrea D. Carter, expert in Belonging in the Workplace is on the cover of the award. CILAR logo is in the background. Logo of Andrea Carter Consulting Founder of Belonging First Methodology

Earning the 6th award of 2024, Andrea Carter is making an impact in Corporate Culture and Performance with Belonging methodology acting as the bridge.

This award is an incredible honour and a testament to the power of belonging as a catalyst for innovation, engagement, and organizational health. Let's build bridges to a world where everyone thrives.” — Andrea D. Carter

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea D. Carter, a leading expert in neuroscience-based Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB), has been awarded the prestigious Aspiring Innovators of the Year Award by the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism ( CILAR ). This recognition celebrates her transformative work in bridging EDIB strategies with measurable organizational performance to foster cultures of belonging. Andrea Carter ’s groundbreaking contributions include the development of the first validated organizational belongingness instrument, which measures gaps in underrepresented experiences within corporate culture. Her innovative approach integrates neuroscience, statistical analysis, and tactical solutions to create inclusive environments where employees can thrive.With a Master’s degree in Industrial & Organizational Psychology and an impressive career spanning seven industries, Carter’s work has positively impacted thousands of employees globally. As a Senior Consultant, Strategist, Forbes Council Member, and Adjunct Professor at Adler University, she is a recognized thought leader, empowering organizations to unlock workforce potential through belonging.“This award is an incredible honour and a testament to the power of belonging as a catalyst for innovation, engagement, and organizational health,” said Andrea Carter. “I am deeply committed to helping organizations create high-performing cultures where every individual feels valued and included. This recognition fuels my passion to continue pushing the boundaries of EDIB innovation. I walk beside incredible 2024 recipients and feel the privilege I hold as an advocate and ally. Together we can build bridges to a world where all employees thrive.”The Aspiring Innovators of the Year Award underscores Carter’s role as a trailblazer in addressing intersectionality, fostering inclusive environments, and transforming high-pressure workplaces. Her work bridges the gap between traditional DEI efforts and high-performing organizational culture, making her an essential voice in the global EDIB movement.For more information about Andrea Carter and her work, please visit Belonging First . New publications and research continue to be released by Carter and her team of researchers.About Andrea CarterAndrea D. Carter is the founder of Andrea Carter Consulting and Belonging First methodology, a consulting firm dedicated to creating Belonging-First Cultures that drive organizational success. With over 18 years of experience in neuroscience-based learning and development, she helps organizations design and implement EDIB strategies that deliver measurable results. Andrea has also been recognized as a Forbes Council Member, a Global Award Winning Senior Strategic Consultant, and an Adjunct Professor at Adler University, specializing in leadership, organizational psychology, and corporate cultural change management.About Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR)The Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR) unites top Canadian tech and innovation leaders to dismantle structural racism. CILAR has succcessfully designed and implemented programs to help dismantle systemic racism by working with top innovation leaders, their organizations, Canadian youth and aspiring leaders. For more information, please visit CILAR.

