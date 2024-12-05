Hot Springs NAACP Announces 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hot Springs Branch of the NAACP, Unit #6013, proudly announces its 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, set to take place on Saturday, January 18, at 8:30 A.M. at the Hot Springs Convention Center.This year’s theme, “Keeping the Dream Alive in 2025,” will inspire attendees to continue striving for the ideals of justice and equality championed by Dr. King. Our distinguished keynote speaker, Dr. Ja’von Long, Assistant Director for Student Development and Access Services at Stephen F. Austin State University, will deliver an inspiring address. A native of Hot Springs, Dr. Long holds a Doctorate in Public Administration with an emphasis in Criminal Public Policy from West ChesterUniversity. Tickets are available at $40 per individual or $400 for a table of ten. Ticket sales end on January 11; no tickets will be sold at the door. Additionally, there are opportunities for sponsorship and ad space in our commemorative souvenir booklet.For tickets, sponsorship details, or further information, please visit our website at naacphs6013.org###The Mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.

