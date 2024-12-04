FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Deceived by False Claims of ‘Next Day’ Shipping on COVID PPE at Height of Pandemic

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $114,000 to consumers who were deceived by “next day shipping” claims on badly needed personal protective equipment (PPE) by online seller SuperGoodDeals.com.

The FTC took action against SuperGoodDeals.com and its owner, Kevin Lipsitz, in 2020, alleging that the company defrauded consumers by falsely promising “next day” shipping on facemasks and other PPE to consumers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in March 2020, when the company sought to capitalize on the soaring demand for PPE from consumers worried about the coronavirus, SuperGoodDeals’ website claimed PPE was “in stock,” and touted “Pay Today, Ships Tomorrow.” In numerous instances though, Lipsitz and SuperGoodDeals did not have masks in stock and took weeks to ship the PPE merchandise customers ordered.

The FTC is sending checks to 4,583 consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the administrator, Simpluris, at 844-804-5352 or visit the FTC’s website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.