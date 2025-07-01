Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Issues Statement on ‘Made in the USA’ Month

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued the following statement proclaiming July 2025 as "Made in the USA" Month:

“In honor of our nation’s independence, the Federal Trade Commission has designated July as ‘Made in the USA’ month. As Chairman of the FTC, I am responsible for enforcing laws that prohibit companies from making false or unsubstantiated claims that a product is ‘Made in the USA.’ It is important to protect Americans from deceptive advertising, and also important because it provides consumers with confidence that when they buy something that says ‘Made in the USA’ they are actually supporting American workers, American manufacturers, and American communities.

In recent poll, 61% of Americans stated that whether a product was Made in the USA played a factor in their purchasing decisions. Americans rightly believe that American-made goods are higher quality and better for the environment than foreign-produced alternatives. Most importantly, Americans want to support their nation’s workers, manufacturers, and communities.

Unfortunately, many products—from everyday household appliances to highly complex tools and machinery—which could be advertised as ‘Made in the USA’ are not. That’s why the FTC has created an easy-to-read online guide for companies who wish to advertise their products as ‘Made in the USA.’ While we want to enforce the law, we also want to help companies showcase that their products are made by American workers and that American manufacturing is an engine of American innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

‘Made in the USA’ is not just a slogan, but a sign that a product truly connects us with the ingenuity, quality craftmanship, and livelihood of our fellow citizens. As we celebrate our nation’s independence this month, let us also remember to celebrate the hard-work, self-reliance, and pioneering spirt of our nation’s workers. When we buy a product that is ‘Made in the USA,’ we keep alive the spirit that won us our independence and has always made our country great.”

The FTC has additional guidance on how to comply with the Made in USA Rule.