Dogginstix® Offers Adaptable Lamb Collagen Sticks for Pet Dogs

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogginstix®, a leading provider of wholesome and delicious pet treats, offers adaptable lamb collagen sticks in six distinct varieties designed to meet the varying needs of dogs of all sizes, while maintaining the company's commitment to using only natural, high-quality ingredients.

The collection includes braided lamb collagen sticks in 6", 12", and 24" lengths, braided rings, double knots, and 12" twists, providing pet owners with multiple options to suit their dogs' preferences and chewing habits. Each product is handcrafted from premium grass-fed lamb sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures.

"Our new lamb collagen sticks represent our dedication to creating treats that are both nutritious and enjoyable for pets," says Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "We understand that every dog has unique preferences, which is why we've developed this versatile range that caters to different sizes and chewing styles while maintaining our high standards for quality and safety."

The Dogginstix® Lamb Collagen Sticks are available in various forms to cater to diverse preferences and needs:

• Braided Lamb Collagen 6" – Case of 45

• Braided Lamb Collagen 12" – Case of 20

• Braided Lamb Collagen 24" – Case of 20

• Braided Lamb Collagen Ring – Case of 40

• Braided Lamb Collagen Double Knots – Case of 25

• Lamb Collagen Twist 12" – Case of 25

The lamb collagen sticks are rich in natural proteins and amino acids, supporting joint health, skin condition, and coat quality. These treats are completely free from preservatives, fillers, and artificial additives, aligning with Dogginstix's commitment to natural pet nutrition.

Each product undergoes careful preparation using slow baking and dehydration techniques to preserve natural flavors and nutrients. This meticulous process ensures that every treat maintains its nutritional value while providing an engaging chewing experience that promotes dental health.

Dogginstix® is offering new customers 10% off their first order using code OFF10, along with complimentary shipping on all products nationwide. The company maintains a customer-friendly 7-day return policy on unopened products, demonstrating their commitment to customer satisfaction.

For more information about Dogginstix® and their pet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at https://dogginstix.com/blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (https://dogginstix.com/pages/about-us) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

