HealthHIV HIV PrEP Navigation Certification™ Program Expanded and Recertified

With several thousand providers enrolled in this program during its inaugural year, the availability of this specialized education and training is filling the gaps necessary for the healthcare workforce to continue making strides on Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States.The comprehensive program is designed to equip healthcare providers and allied health professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively guide individuals in accessing and adhering to PrEP, a highly effective HIV prevention strategy."When the Southern Nevada Health Consortium looks at training our community members, we automatically go with the HIV PrEP Navigation Certification Program,” said Southern Nevada Health Consortium’s President Chris Reynolds. “It has been beneficial in prepping our community agencies to increase access to those people in our community seeking PrEP in Southern Nevada."The updated HIVPNC program features:Enhanced Curriculum: Incorporates the latest clinical guidelines and best practices.Expanded Certification Areas: Now offers certifications for social workers (CE) and health education specialists (CHES).Real-World Application: Features practical case studies and tips from experienced PrEP navigators.Interactive Learning: Includes a navigation notebook for personalized learning and skill development.“The HIV PrEP Navigation Certification Program has been transformative for our team at Family Health Centers of San Diego, serving as a catalyst for professional growth,” said Family Health Centers of San Diego’s Juan Carolos Guerrero. “It empowers our staff to expertly guide individuals seeking PrEP, reinforcing our commitment to delivering impactful and inclusive healthcare across our network.”Based on its highly successful HIV Prevention Certified Provider™ Certification Program (HIVPCP), HealthHIV created the HIVPNC program to extend training to the PrEP navigation workforce and to support the integration of HIV services into primary care and other healthcare settings, thereby expanding and strengthening the HIV prevention workforce. Because people with or at risk for HIV don’t always seek HIV-specific services, it is crucial that providers in a variety of settings are able to meet patients where they’re at. Both programs aim to empower providers with the knowledge and skills necessary to better serve their patients’ diverse needs."The update of the HIVPNC reflects HealthHIV’s commitment to providing timely and relevant medical education that empowers healthcare professionals across disciplines to support clients in their HIV prevention," said HealthHIV’s Director of Medical Education Marissa Tonelli. “By equipping providers with the tools they need to effectively guide individuals towards PrEP, we can reduce HIV transmission and improve patient health outcomes."To learn more or to enroll in HIVPNC, visit healthhiv.org/hivpnc/ . About the HealthHIV HIV PrEP Navigation Certification™ Program (HIVPNC)The HIVPNC is the only certification program offered to providers and allied health professionals to prepare them to guide community members in their use of PrEP over time. HIVPNC promotes interprofessional collaboration and teamwork by engaging clinical and non-clinical providers to share their experiences in PrEP navigation services. Learn more at healthhiv.org/hivpnc/.About the HealthHIV HIV Prevention Certified Provider™ Certification Program (HIVPCP)The HIVPCP is an online, self-paced CME accredited certification program composed of seven 60-minute modules in HIV prevention detailing the pertinent clinical and practice information that clinicians need to effectively employ HIV prevention interventions. Learn more at healthhiv.org/hivpcp/.About HealthHIVHealthHIV is a national non-profit working with healthcare organizations, communities, and providers to improve HIV, HCV, STI, and LGBTQ healthcare and advance harm reduction and health equity through education and training, technical assistance and capacity building, advocacy, communications, and health services research and evaluation. HealthHIV leads the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health, HealthHCV, the Harm Reduction Learning Institute, the Pozitively Aging with HIV National Resource Center, and the National HIV E-Learning Training Center for the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention. They offer a variety of accredited medical education activities addressing HIV prevention, care, and treatment, including the HealthHIV HIV Treatment Innovation Certificate Program. They lead the first and only national programs offering certification of the HIV prevention workforce through the HealthHIV HIV Prevention Certified Provider™ Certification Program (HIVPCP) and the HealthHIV HIV PrEP Navigation Certification™ Program (HIVPNC). Learn more at healthhiv.org.For more information on HIVPNC, please contact:Marissa TonelliDirector of Medical Education+1 (202) 507-4731marissa@healthhiv.orgFor media inquiries, please contact:Marco WinklerDirector of Communications & Marketing+1 (202) 232-6749marco@healthhiv.org

