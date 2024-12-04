Premier Lazarus Mokgosi response to Oral Questions in North West Legislature, 5 Dec
North West Legislature Speaker Hon. Desbo Mohono to preside over Legislature House Sitting for debate on World AIDS Day and Premier Mokgosi response to Oral Questions
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will preside over a Legislature House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties in the Legislature will debate on the World AIDS Day, and Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will respond to oral questions posed by MPLs. There will also be processing of the final mandate on the North West Adjustments Appropriation Bill, 2024.
The House Sitting will be held as follows;
Date: 05 December 2024
Venue: Matlosana Local Municipality Chamber
Time: 09h00
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.
For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
