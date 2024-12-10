Kavi Global Awarded Sustained Excellence in Pure Play Data & Analytics Solutions by Judges Choice Awards 2024

We are honored to be recognized for our sustained excellence in delivering world-class data and analytics solutions” — Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the "𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬" award by the prestigious 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. This accolade highlights Kavi Global’s unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the field of data and analytics.The 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬, hosted by 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, is a merit-driven recognition platform. The winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of past achievements, industry contributions, and a deep analysis of online and historical records. Unlike popularity contests, this award celebrates businesses that have made a tangible impact in their industry."We are honored to be recognized for our sustained excellence in delivering world-class data and analytics solutions," said Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder & CEO of Kavi Global. "This award validates our relentless commitment to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions."This recognition underscores Kavi Global’s position as a trusted leader in data and analytics solutions, setting the benchmark for sustained innovation and impactful contributions to the industry.Kavi Global is a premier data and analytics solutions provider dedicated to transforming businesses through advanced technology, strategic insights, and innovative solutions. Focusing on delivering measurable impact, Kavi Global empowers organizations to thrive in today’s data-driven world.To learn more on Kavi Global’s services and solutions, please visit www.kaviglobal.com Check out the winners list of 2024: Judges Choice Awards For more information

