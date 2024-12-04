GEORGIA, December 4 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the inaugural recipients of the OneGeorgia Authority’s new Rural Site Development Initiative grant. Recognizing the vital importance of ready for development sites, this initiative enables Georgia’s rural communities to identify, assess, and develop new industrial sites, helping to maintain the capacity for economic growth and Georgia’s competitive edge. Eligible activities include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading, and other essential community infrastructure that supports site development.

“Georgia has been the No. 1 state for business for over a decade by investing in our future,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “When we talk to companies, the first question they ask is if we have the workforce. The second is if we have the sites. The Rural Site Development Initiative is just one of the ways we’re making sure Georgia remains in pole position for economic development for years to come.”

The first round of successful grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements, which includes certification as a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site location. These inaugural grants total $9.3 million. The six award recipients have also demonstrated strong community buy-in.

“Georgia’s historic economic development success is the result of decades of strategic partnerships and initiatives championed by the Georgia General Assembly,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I commend Governor Kemp for this announcement that further solidifies Georgia’s standing as the No. 1 Place to do Business, and I look forward to the continued job creation and development opportunities these investments will bring to Screven County and other communities across the state.”

“I commend Governor Brian Kemp on this great announcement, which further solidifies that in Georgia, we welcome new businesses across the state and support efforts to increase Georgia’s workforce,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I’m proud to support efforts like these to increase economic development opportunities and attract future businesses to our great state. This is just one innovative approach to keeping Georgia the No. 1 state for business into the future.”

“Georgia’s economic development success has been unprecedented, in part due to the combination of leadership and prior investment,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “This new tool will enable communities to remain attractive for future prospects and achieve their vision of economic prosperity.”

“By investing in site development, communities are investing in their long-term health,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “There is no better way to change a life for the better than creating an opportunity for a job. This program will help us continue to bring economic opportunity and prosperity into our communities, providing generational change for the better.”

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

Dade Industrial Development Authority

The Dade Industrial Development Authority in northwest Georgia was awarded $31,500 for a due diligence grant to assist with the costs of studies and reports required to seek GRAD certification for the Dade Industrial Park. The total project costs are $59,050. This grant will support the studies and reports needed to add another 50-acre tract adjacent to the existing 42-acre park.

Liberty County Development Authority

The Liberty County Development Authority in coastal Georgia received a grant of $2 million for site readiness improvements, including the construction of an access road, at the rail-served and “GRAD” certified Tradeport West Business Center as part of renewing its GRAD certification. The Liberty County Development Authority is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $4.7 million.

Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Peach County and the City of Warner Robins

The JDA of Peach County and the City of Warner Robins in middle Georgia was awarded a grant of $2 million to construct a new road/entrance to the Robins International Industrial Park, a “GRAD Select” park. This work will support the continued growth of the park, which has attracted $217 million in investment and 280 new jobs to the JDA area from companies such as Pure Flavor, Local Bounti, and Pratt Industries. The JDA is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $3.57 million.

Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority

The Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority, also in middle Georgia, received a grant of $2 million for necessary water and sewer improvements at the Eastman Aerospace Park, a “GRAD Select” park. The site is adjacent to the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport and Middle Georgia State University’s School of Aviation, and is well-positioned to attract strategic industries such as aerospace and defense. The Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority is contributing to the total project cost, which is expected to exceed $2.2 million.

Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority

Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority was awarded $2 million in OneGeorgia funds to enhance the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Site with road, water, sewer, and site grading improvements. The total project costs are $3,009,000 for the 700 developable acres at the rail-served site.

Screven County Development Authority

Screven County Development Authority in southeastern Georgia, was awarded $1,040,332 in grant funds to assist with flooring and building improvements to the Screven County Speculative Building located within the Screven County Industrial Park, a “GRAD Certified” site. The total project costs is $2,005,924 and the 70-acre site. OneGeorgia previously assisted with an Equity loan to fund the construction of the speculative building.

