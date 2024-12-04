Attorney General James Provides Tips for New Yorkers to Protect Themselves from Package Theft
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers about the rise of package theft and providing tips to protect consumers from porch pirates, or those who steal packages from people’s homes. Package theft increases during the holiday season, and Attorney General James encourages all New Yorkers to take steps to protect their deliveries and report instances of theft to local law enforcement.
“Package and mail theft can be heartbreaking and put New Yorkers’ personal and financial information at risk,” said Attorney General James. “As package theft spikes during the holiday season, every New Yorker should know how to keep their deliveries and personal information safe from thieves. I urge everyone to remain vigilant, and protect themselves and their mail by following our important tips.”
As part of her ongoing efforts to combat theft and protect New Yorkers, Attorney General James recommends the following tips for New Yorkers to follow to prevent package theft:
- Always pick up your mail promptly when delivered. Do not leave it in your mailbox or on your porch overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or any other financial items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail if you are unable to do it promptly.
- Sign up for tracking alerts, such as USPS’ Informed Delivery service, which provides email notifications for incoming mail and packages, to know when your package is scheduled to be delivered. When signing up for tracking alerts, verify that the URL you are using is legitimate. Scammers often solicit potential victims using fraudulent package tracking messages.
- If you cannot be home to receive a package, opt to have it delivered to a secure location like a USPS Smart Locker or use the USPS Hold Mail Service. Letters and packages will be held securely at your local Post Office until you return.
- Use a doorbell camera or video surveillance system to help deter thieves or assist law enforcement in identifying them.
- When mailing something important, consider requesting signature confirmation for the intended recipient or using the Hold for Pickup option, which allows the recipient to collect the package at their local Post Office.
- If you suspect your mail was stolen or see a mail theft happening, contact police immediately and then report it to Postal Inspectors by calling (877)-876-2455.
