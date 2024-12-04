Attorney General James Provides Tips for New Yorkers to Protect Themselves from Package Theft

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers about the rise of package theft and providing tips to protect consumers from porch pirates, or those who steal packages from people’s homes. Package theft increases during the holiday season, and Attorney General James encourages all New Yorkers to take steps to protect their deliveries and report instances of theft to local law enforcement.

“Package and mail theft can be heartbreaking and put New Yorkers’ personal and financial information at risk,” said Attorney General James. “As package theft spikes during the holiday season, every New Yorker should know how to keep their deliveries and personal information safe from thieves. I urge everyone to remain vigilant, and protect themselves and their mail by following our important tips.”

As part of her ongoing efforts to combat theft and protect New Yorkers, Attorney General James recommends the following tips for New Yorkers to follow to prevent package theft: