Endonovo Restructures Business as Developers of Integrated AI Digital Health and Wellness Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endonovo Restructures Business as Developers of Integrated AI Digital Health and Wellness PlatformEndonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ENDV) announced today that it has implemented a reorganization of business focusing on the development of a comprehensive digital healthcare and wellness platform with integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. AI integrated services and technology will streamline access for healthcare providers, enhance patient engagement and expand retail sales of wellness and medical products to capitalize on and grow within the expanding digital health and wellness markets.Development of Endonovo Digital Wellness Market PlaceThe company looks to expand its operations and enter the Wellness Industry to market wellness and medical products. In 2024, the wellness market is valued as a $4.3 trillion dollar industry that is expected to expand to $7 trillion dollars by 2025, as reported by statisa.com. ENDV’s wellness platform will feature wellness and medical products and services, including its non-medical Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) multi-coil technology, on an AI integrated e-commerce platform/marketplace with distribution through network platforms.Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to be developing a digital healthcare and wellness platform with AI integration. Moving forward, our company mission will be to transform and improve patient care in all areas of the medical and wellness industries. Our proprietary digital health and wellness platform will help companies engage directly with retail customers, patients and healthcare providers.Digital Health Care Market OpportunitiesThe digital health market size was valued at USD $375.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD $452.79 billion in 2023 to USD 1,965.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.3% during 2023-2030. North America dominated the global market with a share of 40.79% in 2022: reports Fortunebusinessinsites.com.AI Integration Helps to Set ENDV Digital Platform Apart from OthersENDV digital health and wellness systems AI integration will extend into marketing automation, where predictive analytics can refine targeted digital campaigns. This ensures that promotional materials resonate more effectively with specific patient demographics and healthcare providers, resulting in better engagement and return on investment (ROI).Utilization of advanced analytics and AI will help users gain deep, actionable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and market trends. This data-centric approach will guide decision-making, product development, and marketing strategies.These innovations will handle common inquiries, troubleshoot issues, and guide users through product information, thereby improving customer satisfaction and reducing support load on human agents. Our AI systems will continuously gather feedback and identify areas for improvement.About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.Endonovo Therapeutics is structured into two divisions: a Digital Health and Wellness Platform and a Legacy Division.Digital Health and Wellness Platform: A Health and Wellness digital platform and e-commerce marketplace with AI integrated services and technology to streamline access for healthcare providers, enhance patient and retail customers engagement to capitalize and grow within the expanding digital health and wellness markets.Legacy Division: as a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive non-medical wearable Electroceuticalstherapeutic devices for general wellness.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.Investor Relations Contact:Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.investor@endonovo.com

