American Pain and Movement Specialist Brings Message of Hope to Edinburgh

DK Ciccone helping a client in session Author and speaker, DK Ciccone DK working with a client on the Pilates chair

After more than 7 years of helping people in pain find joy in movement again, Edinburgh transplant is helping locals move safely through pain in a new workshop.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilates-for-pain specialist and movement coach, Dana Karen Ciccone, is helping Edinburgh residents with recurring joint and back pain get back to the active lives they once loved. As someone who began suffering from low back and hip pain at 13 years old, Dana Karen’s life purpose is now to help others regain a joy of movement that lasts a lifetime. Dana Karen (or “DK”) rebuilt her relationship with movement after decades of discomfort and then founded Movement Remedies , a Pilates studio specialising in chronic pain, in Boston, Massachusetts. Now located in Edinburgh, Movement Remedies has a mission of providing a safe and welcoming movement experience for people who feel unseen or unwelcome in traditional health and wellness spaces.On Sunday, 19th January, DK will share the unique Movement Remedies approach with local residents in her first in-person workshop in the United Kingdom. Conquer Chronic Pain and Get Moving Again is a 90-minute interactive learning and movement experience that will be held at LifeCare Edinburgh, 12:15 – 1:45 pm. Participants can expect to walk away with a concrete plan to add safe and effective movement to their daily lives, regardless of their pain history. While the workshop does contain some movement practice, it will all be done in seated or standing positions, making the activities accessible to a wide range of abilities.Building on her own research in pain and movement science, as well as several years of experience helping chronic pain clients as a comprehensively certified Pilates teacher, the workshop is based on DK’s bestselling book, You’re Meant to Move: A Guide to Conquering Chronic Pain, Increasing Stress Resilience, and Reclaiming an Active Life. All participants in the January workshop will receive a signed copy of the book to take home and continue their movement journeys.You’re Meant to Move is organised as a 14-week roadmap for tackling persistent pain symptoms and the fear that inevitably comes with them, so that readers emerge with confidence to move their bodies and gain strength. As one Amazon reviewer named Taylor shared,” For years, I felt as if there was no hope, but DK has changed that for me. I left this book feeling motivated to take back my power & truly, like she says, reclaim my life. Thank you for pouring your head & your heart into this book. It will change so many lives!” Another reader shared, “As a senior physical therapist and Pilates teacher, I am so impressed with this book and will be recommending it to many. DK did an amazing job at laying out science, personal and professional experience, and practical mindset shifting exercises for those living with chronic pain.”In DK’s words, “When I first started experiencing debilitating back pain, all I ever heard were ‘can’ts’ and ‘don’ts’, and it sent me into despair. But what I realized from years of experimentation, practice and continuing education, is that the body is amazingly adaptable and capable. And this is where the hope lies…it what we CAN do. And there is always something.”Registration for Conquer Pain and Get Moving Again is now open, with only 10 spots available. For more information, please contact dk@movementremedies.org.

DK Ciccone Shares Her Story with Back Pain as a Young Teen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.