The Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund Welcomes Rebeccah Sanders as Executive Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund board of directors has appointed Rebeccah Sanders as the nonprofit's first executive director.Sanders will lead the newly established green bank, which aims to use innovative financing tools to make energy efficiency upgrades and small-scale renewable energy systems more attainable for homeowners and businesses. The organization will also focus on advancing workforce development initiatives, with a special emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses.“I firmly believe that all communities, especially those often left behind, stand to benefit immensely from advancements in clean energy,” said Memuna Lee, board chair and sourcing consultant at Country Financial. “CEJJF will play a crucial role in making these solutions more accessible, driving both positive environmental and economic impacts for everyone."Sanders brings a diverse background in the arts, civic and environmental sectors. Most recently, she served as the chief executive officer for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, focusing on clean energy, environmental conservation and sustainable communities.Her leadership roles include serving as the executive director of the Chicago Cultural Alliance to strengthen the city's vibrant cultural communities and the National Audubon Society, where she launched the Great Lakes program and oversaw conservation and climate initiatives across 39 states.“I’m thrilled to step into this role and advance this important work,” said Sanders. “We have a once-in-a-century opportunity to transform our state’s economy toward sustainability and equity from the ground up. Our mission is about more than advancing renewable technologies and energy efficiency — it’s about creating good jobs, empowering minority-owned businesses and cultivating thriving communities.”CEJJF was created through the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at positioning Illinois as a national leader in climate action. CEJA prioritizes equity and justice in the clean energy transition by creating opportunities for underrepresented communities, ensuring that the economic benefits — such as job creation and business opportunities — are shared equitably.“CEJJF will help Illinois make real progress toward a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which established CEJJF, laid the foundation for addressing the disproportionate impacts of the climate crisis on low-income communities while ensuring they receive economic benefits from clean energy innovation. It’s about leveling the playing field and making sure that everyone has the chance to be part of our greener economy.”Under Sanders’ leadership and with an engaged board of directors, CEJJF will focus on building partnerships that help deploy financing programs for energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades. The organization will work closely with the communities it serves, allowing them to thrive as active participants in the clean energy transition. CEJJF contracts with Public Sector Consultants, a nonpartisan public policy research and consulting firm, for staffing and management services.PSC has a proven track record of supporting energy financing initiatives, including helping establish green banks in Michigan, Indiana and Washington state. For more information or to sign up for updates, visit cleanenergyjobsjustice.org

