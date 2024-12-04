China: Experts discuss paths to bring peace and stability in Africa

Patrick Youssef, ICRC Regional Director for Africa who is on a visit to China, in his keynote address briefed the participants about the current humanitarian situation in the continent including Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia. He updated the audience about ICRC’s efforts to address some of the pressing humanitarian challenges in the continent. Concluding his remarks, Patrick stressed, "To achieve the right synergy between humanitarian, development and peace, we have to work together, including and especially with the people affected by war.”

During the panel discussion chaired by Balthasar Staehelin, H.E. Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, Yuan Wu, associate researcher from the Security Research Division of China-Africa Institute, Yuan Xiaohui, Deputy Director of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, Wang Jinjie, Deputy General Secretary of Peking University Center for African Studies, Ma Hanzhi, assistant researcher from the department of Developing Countries Studies of China Institute of International Studies and Patrick Youssef, engaged in thoughtful reflections and debates on key humanitarian and development challenges facing Africa. They delved into the root causes behind prolonged humanitarian crises and discussed the operational difficulties faced by humanitarian organizations like the ICRC in addressing protracted conflicts while promoting sustainable solutions.