HERO Releases White Paper on the Value of Investing in People and Culture

An intentional focus on an employer’s people and culture can drive business success

This report builds on more than a decade of committee outputs focused on building a culture of health that connects practical application to the science.” — Karen Moseley, HERO President & CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) has published a new white paper, titled Investing in People & Culture: What, Why, and How?, designed to guide organizations in fostering a strong workplace culture that enhances both employee well-being and business performance. With insights from leading experts and HERO’s People & Culture Study Committee, the white paper provides a research-backed roadmap for organizations seeking to make meaningful, strategic investments in their people and workplace culture.

As the workforce landscape evolves, creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture has become essential for employee engagement, productivity, and retention. This white paper offers practical strategies for cultivating an environment where employees feel valued and supported, ultimately benefiting both the individual and the organization.

“HERO study committees help us to identify and develop tools and resources for employers dedicated to improving the health and well-being of their workforce,” says Karen Moseley, CEO & President of HERO. “This report builds on more than a decade of committee outputs focused on building a culture of health that connects practical application to the science. I’m grateful to committee co-chairs, Mary Carvalho and Chris Pelosi, and the authors and committee members for this contribution to HERO and to the health and well-being industry.”

"Thanks to the diverse expertise of our committee members, this white paper offers a holistic perspective on people and culture. Their collective knowledge and dedication have been instrumental in creating a resource that bridges practical application with scientific research, " co-chairs Mary Carvalho and Chris Pelosi added.

Investing in People & Culture: What, Why, and How? explores the following key areas for building a thriving workplace culture:

• Social Determinants of Health – Creating a safe culture and collaborating with external partners.

• Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Recognizing the unique insights and representative feedback that ERGs provide to create targeted initiatives.

• Workplace Mental Health (WMH) – Evaluating how work and the workplace can positively or negatively impact individual mental health.

• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) – Acknowledging that employees are influenced by external socio-economic, political, and cultural factors, often beyond an organization’s control.

• Culture – Identifying common elements in workplace policies and procedures that affect business outcomes.

• Engagement – Identifying best practices that enhance work-life balance.

Key features of the report include actionable guidance, real-world examples, and essential questions for organizational leaders seeking to enhance workplace culture. HERO's emphasis on unbiased information ensures that this resource remains relevant for today’s workplaces across industries.

This resource is now available for download on HERO’s website and is a valuable asset for human resources professionals, business leaders, and other stakeholders dedicated to building healthier, more resilient workplaces.

For more information and to access the white paper, visit HERO's Website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.