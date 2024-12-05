Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Shares Tips on Teeth Whitening Products

Kevin Sands, DDS – a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist – was quoted in media articles by SPY and PureWow that discussed teeth whitening pens and strips.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to his celebrity-studded patient roster, Kevin Sands, DDS – a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills – is often referred to as the "Dentist to the Stars.” He has dedicated his career to helping patients achieve brighter, more confident smiles through treatments such as Zoom!® teeth whitening . In two recent articles, Dr. Sands provided insight into the topic of teeth whitening products, sharing his professional opinion on their effectiveness.In this November 2023 piece by SPY (1), Dr. Sands describes how to select the best teeth whitening pen and helps readers understand the basics of using one of these products. Meanwhile, Dr. Sands contributes heavily to this PureWow article (2), which compares two brands of teeth whitening strips; he also weighs the pros and cons of this over-the-counter option.Moreover, Dr. Sands is always grateful for the opportunity to educate patients on cosmetic dentistry and comprehensive oral health. He advises any patient who wants to learn more about teeth whitening products or procedures to consult an experienced dentist.(1) SPY: The Best Teeth Whitening Pens, According to Dentists(2) PureWow: Crest 3D Whitestrips vs. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips: Score Both on Sale Now for Prime Day 2024About Kevin B. Sands, DDSAn internationally celebrated cosmetic dentist, Kevin Sands, DDS is a graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. Dr. Sands holds memberships in prominent professional organizations such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). With luxury office locations in both Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands offers an extensive array of cosmetic and restorative dental treatments, from teeth whitening to Invisalignto porcelain veneers . He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-shares-tips-on-teeth-whitening-products/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

