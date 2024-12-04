CFG Merchant Solutions President, Bill Gallagher, Forbes Business Council Member

Forbes Business Council Member, Bill Gallagher, CFGMS.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill Gallagher accepted into Forbes Business Council Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners andLeaders.Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant Solutions has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Bill was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Bill has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Bill will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.Finally, Bill will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program."I’m excited to join the Forbes Business Council and collaborate with this respected community of business leaders. Being part of this high-level network will allow me to exchange ideas and gain valuable insights that will further strengthen CFG Merchant Solutions' ability to provide innovative financing solutions. I look forward to leveraging this opportunity to continue driving growth for our clients and partners" -Bill Gallagher.ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com William (Bill) Gallagherwgallagher@ cfgms .com917-502-9754

