Collaboration between the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) and the Kuwait Society of Engineers

A Commitment to Shaping a Sustainable Future for the Facility Management industry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing efforts to advance the facility management industry and lead it toward achieving the highest levels of efficiency and innovation, the Middle East Facility Management Association ( MEFMA ) has signed an agreement with the Kuwait Society of Engineers. This collaboration aims to promote best practices in the facility management industry across the Middle East, particularly in Kuwait, by facilitating the exchange of expertise and experiences, as well as developing skills through specialized training programs and professional certifications tailored to meet the needs of facility management professionals.This agreement will provide members of both associations with opportunities to enhance their knowledge through the exchange of reports and studies on best practices in facility management. It will also encourage the sharing of expertise and support the development of solutions to industry challenges through jointly organized events, training programs, and workshops. Additionally, it will foster greater participation and collaboration among members, allowing them to engage in a variety of activities and initiatives across the Middle East.Mr. Jamal Lootah , Founder and President of MEFMA, stated:"MEFMA continues its commitment to advancing the facility management industry by establishing strategic ties with professional associations across the Middle East. These efforts are essential in driving innovation and excellence. Our collaboration with the Kuwait Society of Engineers reflects our support for Kuwait’s facility management market, which is experiencing remarkable growth and sustainability. This initiative also reinforces our commitment to contributing to Kuwait Vision 2035, 'New Kuwait,' by focusing on infrastructure development and sustainable facility management practices across various industries."Eng. Faisal Al-Attal, Chairman of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, added:"This agreement is a milestone for the facility management industry, as it will serve as a key driver of innovation and provide sustainable solutions to the challenges we face. Together, we look forward to opening new doors for growth and contributing to a thriving, sustainable industry in Kuwait and Middle East."

