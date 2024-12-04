Creach Family Holdings Announces Acquisition of HealthRev Partners

A Strategic Acquisition

Creach Family Holdings enhances its healthcare offerings by acquiring HealthRev Partners, strengthening its position in the home health and hospice sectors.

The acquisition of HealthRev Partners is a strategic move that expands our ability to serve the home health and hospice sectors, combining their RCM expertise with Careficient’s EMR solution.” — Gene Creach, CEO of Careficient

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creach Family Holdings , a privately held investment firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, is excited to announce the acquisition of HealthRev Partners , a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services for the home health and hospice market. This acquisition complements Creach Family Holdings' portfolio, which includes Careficient, a top electronic medical record (EMR) provider for home health and hospice agencies.By combining HealthRev Partners’ RCM expertise with Careficient’s innovative EMR platform, Creach Family Holdings aims to offer an integrated suite of solutions that streamline operations, improve revenue cycles, and enhance patient care for home health and hospice providers.Creating a Seamless Solution for Home Health and Hospice ProvidersHealthRev Partners is recognized for its technology-driven solutions that help home health and hospice organizations manage billing, coding, and revenue cycle processes efficiently. This acquisition strengthens Creach Family Holdings' ability to offer a comprehensive solution to the home health and hospice market, addressing challenges such as regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.Gene Creach, CEO of Careficient and Senior Manager at Creach Family Holdings, commented, “The acquisition of HealthRev Partners significantly expands our ability to serve the home health and hospice sectors. By combining their revenue cycle management expertise with Careficient’s comprehensive EMR solution, we provide a seamless platform that reduces administrative burdens, improves cash flow, and allows providers to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. This acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes.”Strengthening Capabilities in the Home Health and Hospice MarketHealthRev Partners’ RCM services are tailored to the needs of the home health and hospice sectors, where managing reimbursements and ensuring compliance are critical. Through this acquisition, HealthRev Partners will benefit from Creach Family Holdings' operational expertise. The partnership with Careficient allows both organizations to offer the most integrated solution suite for the home health and hospice markets.Mike Greenlee, CEO of HealthRev Partners, said, “We are thrilled to join Creach Family Holdings. For years, HealthRev Partners has been focused on helping home health and hospice providers optimize their revenue cycles. Now, through this partnership, we can expand our service offerings and technology solutions to create more opportunities for improved client outcomes.”Expanding Creach Family Holdings’ Healthcare VisionThe acquisition strengthens Creach Family Holdings’ position as a leader in healthcare services and technology, particularly in the home health and hospice markets. By combining the strengths of HealthRev Partners and Careficient, Creach Family Holdings provides healthcare organizations with a data-driven solution that reduces costs, accelerates reimbursements, and improves care delivery.Bill Creach, Senior Manager for Creach Family Holdings, added, “This acquisition is a critical step in our strategy to become a dominant force in healthcare technology. By combining HealthRev’s RCM expertise with Careficient’s EMR platform, we’re offering healthcare providers the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex industry.”About Creach Family HoldingsCreach Family Holdings is a privately held investment firm focused on acquiring and growing innovative healthcare companies. The firm is dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry by investing in companies that create long-term value and drive positive change.About HealthRev PartnersHealthRev Partners provides technology-enabled RCM solutions for the home health and hospice sectors. Their solutions help organizations optimize billing and revenue cycle processes while ensuring regulatory compliance.About CareficientCareficient is a next-generation provider of AI-enabled EMR solutions for home health and hospice agencies. Its platform integrates clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient management into a seamless system designed to enhance care delivery and efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.