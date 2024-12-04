RE: Interstate 89 SB MM 92.4 in Colchester - Lane Closure
Roadway is now open. Drive Safe.
Interstate 89 SB near MM 92.4 in Colchester is reduced to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
