RE: Interstate 89 SB MM 92.4 in Colchester - Lane Closure

Roadway is now open. Drive Safe.

 

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 8:01 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Interstate 89 SB MM 92.4 in Colchester - Lane Closure

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 89 SB near MM 92.4 in Colchester is reduced to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

