Ocean To Fashion - San Francisco State University Reels In Sustainable Materials

GREEN HAUS showcases cutting-edge sustainable materials being developed by innovators and manufacturers worldwide

Visitors are immediately immersed in a stunning, dreamlike environment that feels like a turn-of-the century library has suddenly emerged from within a magical, lush greenhouse—so delightful!” — JD Beltran

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco State University (SFSU) School of Design is thrilled to present GREEN HAUS, a groundbreaking and dynamic exhibition introducing the new Sustainable Materials Learning Library (SMLL), an invaluable creative resource by the SFSU School of Design. This innovative showcase celebrates ingenuity and sustainability by repurposing raw materials—including items salvaged from waste sites, upcycled furniture sourced from thrift stores, and vintage lamps—to give them a new purpose.The GREEN HAUS showcase features visionary, cutting-edge sustainable materials being developed by innovators and manufacturers worldwide, with an extensive collection now housed in the newly established SFSU Sustainable Materials Learning Library. A vital resource for designers, artists, and the broader community, the new library offers access to a curated selection of recycled and biodegradable materials for use in developing innovative, eco-friendly products, architecture, and art.To highlight the use of sustainable materials, SFSU students envisioned and then crafted an entire library-in-a-greenhouse using only old boxes, leftover hardware, scrap paper, old mannequins, thrifted old tables, vintage wooden chairs, secondhand lamps, scrap wood, paint, and cleverly placed visual design and video projections—essentially transforming trash into a thoughtfully designed “library” within a virtual greenhouse.A lush "waterfall" streams just outside the library's grand "windows." Bookshelves are constructed entirely from repurposed materials, including scrap wooden planks, wine crates, and cardboard. Tree branches sourced from the woods near the campus mimic an indoor forest. For greenery, the students painstakingly crafted hundreds of “leaves” from green craft paper, recycled newspapers, and old magazine pages, stringing them on wire to create beautiful vines. To add to the woodsy feel, they even incorporated leftover pumpkins—recent Halloween decorations. They also sourced old books from the J. Paul Leonard Library to fill the library shelves and thrifted old wall mounted shelves to display the sustainable material tiles. The use of plastic was eliminated, except for mannequins which are reusable for future shows. This inspired and ingenious approach reflects the students’ sustainability-driven mindset, inspiring practical applications of sustainable resources in daily life.SFSU shop staff, Justin Wong, and Richard Ortiz also pitched in, assisting the students’ efforts in designing, building, and installing shelving and furniture structures utilizing scrap wood from the woodshop.This exhibition thoughtfully showcases innovative sustainable biomaterials for the development of next-generation consumer products. “Ocean to fashion” refers to one clever example of sustainable materials development—the use of non-native marine species for innovative new “leathers.” Exotic new materials such as lionfish and dragonfin leather are featured, as well as other leather alternatives crafted from cactus, pineapple, and kombucha. Also showcased is “plastic” derived from agave, and gorgeous interior tiles made from discarded eggshells. The diverse array of new materials sourced globally by the students offers creatives an engaging opportunity to explore and utilize these fascinating advancements in sustainable design.In 2023, students from the San Francisco State University (SFSU) School of Design, in collaboration with Professor JD Beltran and SFSU Design Director Mari Hulick, established the first college-based materials library on the West Coast dedicated exclusively to sustainable and recycled materials. This pioneering resource, known as the SFSU Sustainable Materials Learning Library, is located in the Humanities Building 130 on the SFSU campus. It offers designers, artists, and other creative professionals access to a curated collection of materials that support sustainable practices. Open to the SFSU community and the general public, the library serves as an educational platform to showcase advancements in sustainable materials, driving critical progress toward a circular economy and climate action. By encouraging innovative thinking and fostering a circular economy, this library helps to safeguard the planet for future generations.Design Director Mari Hulick commented,“Our students and the SFSU community have needed a materials library for some time now. Our ingenious Visual Communication Design students, alongside their innovative professor JD Beltran, have delivered a valuable resource that will help our students and faculty for years to come. They designed a system that is informative, flexible, and beautiful. We know this sets a standard for other materials libraries throughout higher education.”Professor JD Beltran also shared,“I’m consistently surprised and, to be honest—blown away by the ingenuity, creativity, and dedication of the student designers in conceptualizing and realizing brilliant showcases for the Sustainable Materials Learning Library. This year was no exception–visitors are immediately immersed in a stunning, dreamlike environment that feels like a turn-of-the century library has suddenly emerged from within a magical, lush greenhouse–so delightful!”SFSU students collaborating on this ingenious exhibition included Sara Aung, Diego Betancourt, Riley Boyne, Andrew Bustos, Liliana Ceja, Angela Chew, Oliver Galvan, Alice Huang, Joze Inocente, Gabe Kalogiannis, Mary Ann Lei Macabenta, Cecil Emanuelle Montesa, Justin Mora, Kai Myat, Ashfi Rahman, Nandani Rana, Jonathan Rodriguez, Nate Romero, Kristina Singleton, Nathan Siu, Anastasiia Sterliagova, Nayeli Nieto Vazquez, Teri Yoon, and Nayelli Zechman. Due to their remarkable achievements in sustainable design, the San Francisco State University (SFSU) School of Design was honored with an invitation to showcase their work at the 2025 International Biodesign Challenge Summit in New York this coming summer.Professor JD Beltran of San Francisco State University has a distinguished history of initiating sustainability projects that tackle the causes and impacts of climate change. She is founder of the Center for Creative Sustainability , a consultancy dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives through community-driven projects and partnerships.The "GREEN HAUS" exhibition, unveiling the new SFSU Sustainable Materials Learning Library, will officially open to the public with a reception on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The exhibition will remain on display for an additional week, concluding on Thursday, December 6, 2024. A closing reception will be held on the final day from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.GREEN HAUSDesignSpace, Fine Arts Building 115November 22 – December 06, 202410:00 am - 5:00 pmOpening Reception: Friday, Nov 22, 12:00 PM– 3:00 PMClosing Reception: Friday, Dec 06, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PMSFSU SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS LEARNING LIBRARY FOUNDERSDirector of Design Mari HulickProfessor JD BeltranSFSU Staff Richard OrtizSFSU Staff Justin Wong

