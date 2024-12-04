Gutermann announces the release of ZONELOG, a compact IoT data logger for water loss management

ZONELOG flow and pressure logger

In honour of the 6th World Water Loss Day on 4th of December 2024, Gutermann unveils its latest innovation: the compact ZONELOG flow and pressure data logger.

This pre-launch marks an exciting step forward in our mission to save every drop and secure water for the future. We invite everyone to join us on this journey toward a more sustainable water network.” — Uri Gutermann, CEO of Gutermann

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this 6th World Water Loss Day, Gutermann proudly unveils its latest innovation: the ultra-compact ZONELOG data logger for flow and pressure monitoring that sets a new benchmark in size, precision and efficiency for addressing the global challenge of water loss in drinking water distribution systems.A new milestone in water loss prevention:Building on the success of last year’s ZONESCAN AI logger launch, the ZONELOG Data Logger enhances Gutermann's portfolio by offering utilities and municipalities a complementary, cutting-edge solution for continuous 24/7 monitoring of District Metered Areas (DMA) and Pressure Management Areas (PMA).Dual NB-IoT & LTE-Cat-M1 cloud connectivity for near real-time hourly uploaded data with 5-year battery life and app-based configuration using NFC complete this modern technology platform.The synergy between ZONELOG and ZONESCAN AI:The use of ZONELOG’s high-precision flow and pressure monitoring in concert with ZONESCAN AI’s world-class leak detection capabilities represents a groundbreaking advancement in real-time network analysis, enabling significant reductions in water loss rates.Together, ZONELOG and ZONESCAN AI deliver a powerful, integrated approach to water loss reduction.Utilities can now leverage:• Holistic Monitoring: Acoustic, pressure, and flow data integrated into Gutermann’s APP and Cloud platform structure.• Actionable Insights: Proactive tools for detecting inefficiencies and addressing non-revenue water (NRW).• Enhanced Sustainability: Efficient solutions for conserving resources by reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW) while also advancing carbon footprint reduction and environmental sustainability goals.“This pre-launch marks an exciting step forward in our mission to save every drop and secure water for the future,” said Uri Gutermann, CEO of Gutermann. “We invite everyone to join us on this journey toward a smarter, more sustainable water network.”Official Launch in Early 2025:The full details of ZONELOG and its transformative capabilities will be unveiled in early 2025. Utilities, industry stakeholders, and innovators are encouraged to follow the latest updates on Gutermann’s website and subscribe to news alerts for further announcements.About Gutermann:As a global leader in intelligent water loss and leak detection technologies, Gutermann is at the forefront of innovation in the industry. A third-generation, privately-owned family enterprise headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Gutermann operates regional offices across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Australia. With decades of expertise and a commitment to excellence, Gutermann consistently sets the standard in delivering state-of-the-art, sustainable solutions to customers worldwide.For updates and inquiries, please visit: www.gutermann-water.com or contact Bernhard Doll, CCO of Gutermann AG.

