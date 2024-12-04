MDI Cloud Wins Workflow/BPM Product of the Year at the Document Manager Awards 2024 MDI Cloud Logo

HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDI Cloud , the cutting-edge document and data management platform, has been honoured with the Workflow/BPM Product of the Year at the Document Manager Awards . This accolade underscores MDI Cloud’s innovative approach to helping organisations streamline their operations, reduce manual workloads, and enhance compliance—all through its intuitive, AI-powered platform.BPM, or Business Process Management, refers to the practice of optimising and automating workflows to improve efficiency and outcomes. With MDI Cloud, businesses can effortlessly implement BPM solutions without technical expertise, empowering teams to automate anything from simple administrative tasks to complex, multi-departmental processes. For instance, a legal firm could automate the redaction of sensitive client data, while a healthcare provider might streamline patient record classification and retrieval.Revolutionising Workflow AutomationThe hallmark of MDI Cloud is its no-code, drag-and-drop workflow builder, allowing users to design, test, and deploy custom automation solutions in hours—not weeks or months. Whether it’s routing tasks between departments or orchestrating multi-step processes across thousands of documents, MDI Cloud delivers a user-friendly experience that anyone can master.The platform’s AI-powered capabilities go even further, automating tasks such as:· AI Redaction: Automatically identifying and masking sensitive information to ensure GDPR compliance.· Data Extraction: Pulling key information from invoices, contracts, and other documents.· Document Classification: Sorting and tagging files with precision and speed.These advanced tools enable organisations to process thousands of documents in minutes, dramatically increasing productivity. For example, an insurance company could use MDI Cloud to automate claims processing, from verifying customer data to flagging potential discrepancies.Industry EndorsementDamien Baker, CTO at Storetec, shared his thoughts on this milestone:“We’re thrilled to see MDI Cloud recognised as Workflow/BPM Product of the Year. This award validates our vision of making powerful automation accessible to everyone. By combining AI and no-code tools, we’re helping organisations across industries simplify their workflows, ensure compliance, and unlock new levels of productivity.”Trusted by Leading Businesses Across SectorsMDI Cloud is already transforming operations for businesses in sectors such as legal, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Its scalability and versatility make it indispensable for teams seeking to replace outdated, manual processes with intelligent automation. For example:· Finance teams process thousands of invoices with minimal human intervention.· Manufacturing utilise the global search to immediately locate important certification information.Why MDI Cloud Stands OutKey features that set MDI Cloud apart include:· Intuitive Workflow Builder: Drag-and-drop simplicity eliminates the need for coding expertise.· AI Integration: Automate advanced tasks like redaction, data analysis, and cross-referencing.· Scalability: Handle workflows involving thousands of documents effortlessly.· Rapid Deployment: Automate, test, and deploy solutions in a matter of hours.· All-in-One Platform: Consolidate multiple tools into one comprehensive solution for automation, document management, and compliance.Driving the Future of AutomationThis win cements MDI Cloud’s position as a leader in document and data management. Its success is a testament to the growing demand for intuitive, AI-driven solutions that enable businesses to work smarter, not harder.Damien Baker concluded:“Whether you’re a small business or a multinational corporation, MDI Cloud’s powerful tools allow you to revolutionise your operations quickly and effectively. This award is just the beginning as we continue to explore what’s possible when cutting-edge AI meets human-centric design.”To learn more about how MDI Cloud can transform your organisation’s workflows, visit storetec.net/mdi-cloud

