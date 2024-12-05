Easton Select Group Acquires Shore Pools’ Services Business

Strategic expansion enhances subsidiary Easton Pool and Spa’s maintenance capabilities on Massachusetts’ South Shore

Welcoming Shore Pools’ services business into the Easton Select family underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional support to pool owners throughout the region we also call home” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, and parent of Easton Pool and Spa , today announced it has acquired the services operation of Shore Pools, based in Marshfield, Massachusetts. This step broadens Easton Pool and Spa’s reach and strengthens its ability to provide expert pool care services to homeowners in several upscale Boston suburbs.Founded in 1972, Shore Pools has built a strong reputation for personalized service and expert advice. This aligns seamlessly with Easton Pool and Spa’s mission to provide stress-free pool care solutions to homeowners in Massachusetts. Shore Pools’ retail operation is not included in the transaction and will continue to operate independently.“Welcoming Shore Pools’ services business into the Easton Select family underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional support to pool owners throughout the region we also call home,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “Their decades-long reputation for customer care and expertise is a perfect fit with Easton Pool and Spa as we continue to grow and expand.”Kyle Rand, owner of Shore Pools, added, “For over 50 years, Shore Pools has been dedicated to helping families enjoy their backyards to the fullest. Joining Easton Pool and Spa ensures that our customers will continue to receive the same exceptional service they’ve come to rely on, now backed by the resources and expertise of a growing national leader that knows our communities well."Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group, said, “This is a natural progression for Easton Select Group and Easton Pool and Spa as we further our mission to simplify and enhance the pool ownership experience. Shore Pools’ deep roots in the community and commitment to quality mirror our values, and we’re excited to build on their legacy of outstanding service."About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success.

