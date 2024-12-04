Case Status Selected As “Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year” In 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe, announced that Case Status , the leading AI-powered client engagement platform for law firms, has been named “Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year” in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Case Status offers a scalable client engagement solution that seamlessly integrates with the best case management and practice management solutions available in the market. The Case Status platform starts with the company’s comprehensive mobile app that streamlines client management with ease - from providing status updates, to answering questions, to sending appointment reminders, to providing clients with a single location for all their case-related needs. With the Case Status app, firm clients can upload documents, manage checklist items, request appointments, and track outcomes from meetings or treatments. The app has a 4.9 rating on both Apple and Google along with over 27.7k reviews. Firms typically get more than 80% of clients onto the app, which means they can substantially reduce calls, emails, and texts.

“As law firms increasingly prioritize client satisfaction, Case Status has become an essential tool, allowing attorneys to offer real-time updates, transparent communication, and improved client engagement,” said Andy Seavers, Co-founder and CEO of Case Status. “With hundreds of law firms and hundreds of thousands of clients using the platform, Case Status has proven its value in helping legal teams reduce client inquiries, improve satisfaction, and streamline operations.”

Case Status’ automation capabilities streamlines communication by providing instant mobile communication, so that messages are quickly read, responded to, and written in short form. Delivered straight to client phones, the clients stay informed while staff spends less time on follow-ups and gathering information. Scalable communication features include advanced filtering, mass messaging, automation tools, and AI translation, which provides translation services for 138 languages.

Beyond communication, the Case Status platform puts data to work for the law firm. Case Status AI offers efficiency and customization. For example, AI-powered recommended responses are uniquely tailored to each law firm, using that firm’s own engagement data to create a model that speaks in the firm’s voice by using previous messages, templates, and the website. This saves valuable time and delivers a more human experience. Other data-powered features give the firm valuable insights by connecting the hidden patterns in past data, and the tool helps predict future client interactions.

Dashboards and Insights allow firms to manage the attorney like in-house staff. In addition, drip campaigns leverage mass messaging to share videos, blog posts, and valuable content, including personalized marketing by automating birthday and holiday greetings. Firms can also gather client feedback and address issues before they escalate, helping to boost firm growth by turning positive experiences into increased reviews and referrals.

“Clients today expect the same level of transparency and efficiency from their lawyers as they do from any other service provider,” said Seavers. “In the past, a law firm would have to choose between putting their clients or profits first. Now, firms who don’t choose Case Status are losing in both areas. It’s an honor to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. When it comes to your clients, the stakes couldn’t be higher. We look forward to continuing our mission of bridging the communication gap between attorneys and their valued clients to set a new standard for client engagement.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Founded in 2018 Case Status has grown to be the leading legal tech company for client engagement, with a vision of redefining how law firms interact with their clients. Case Status' innovative, secure software platform and intuitive, 5-star rated app simplify client engagement by providing real-time updates, secure messaging, and AI-driven insights to keep clients informed about the progress of their cases. Seamlessly integrating with case management systems, Case Status streamlines communication, boosts client satisfaction and drives positive reviews and referrals. The Case Status ultimate goal is an improved client and attorney experience.

