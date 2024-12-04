In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands Gold to Publicis

As Publicis Groupe ends the year in pole position to be the largest holding company in the industry,

Snoop Dogg takes over the Wishes and gives his commentary on the race.

Paris – December 04, 2024 – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]

With a French ad company on track to take the #1 spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man - and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate our teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?

Click here to see THE WISHZELS, and discover our new, Snoopified logo…





