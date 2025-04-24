Le Vian Unveils Exclusive Emerald Ombré™ Collection at Jared Jewelers

New York, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian, the iconic fine jewelry house renowned for its innovation and craftsmanship, proudly announces the exclusive launch of its Emerald Ombré™ collection at Jared Jewelers. This breathtaking collection, available only at Jared stores and online, brings to life a mesmerizing gradient of emerald hues, showcasing the artistry and precision that define Le Vian.

For the first time in history, Le Vian’s master gem cutters have successfully classified emeralds into nine distinctly different gem-quality shades and meticulously stockpiled each shade and size over two years. This painstaking effort allows for the creation of seamless Emerald Ombré™ patterns, where each piece features a hypnotic flow of green tones—an achievement never before realized in fine jewelry.

Set in warm 14K yellow gold and adorned with Costa Smeralda Emeralds™ and Nude Diamonds™, the collection includes exquisitely crafted rings, earrings, and pendants, each celebrating the natural beauty of emeralds in a fresh and contemporary way.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jared to introduce this extraordinary collection,” said Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian. “Emeralds have long symbolized renewal and vitality, and our Emerald Ombré™ collection takes that symbolism to new heights. Through our meticulous craftsmanship and years of dedication, we have created an entirely new way to experience the magic of emeralds.”

Jared Jewelers, a premier destination for fine jewelry, is the exclusive retailer of this limited-edition collection, bringing Le Vian’s vision to jewelry lovers seeking something truly unique.

“The Emerald Ombré collection is a stunning example of Le Vian’s unparalleled jewelry artistry,” said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared Jewelers. “Our customers come to Jared looking for luxurious designs and trusted quality, and we are excited to offer this new collection to our guests, exclusively at Jared.”

The Emerald Ombré™ collection is a testament to Le Vian’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of jewelry design while honoring centuries of tradition. With each piece, collectors can embrace the vibrancy of emeralds in a way never seen before.

For more information or to explore the exclusive designs, visit www.Jared.com or your nearest Jared location.

About Le Vian

Le Vian is a family-owned jewelry company with a history dating back to the 15th century. Renowned for its innovative designs and proprietary gemstone collections, Le Vian is best known for its Chocolate Diamonds™, commitment to ethical sourcing, and dedication to craftsmanship that blends history with modern luxury.

About Jared Jewelers

Jared Jewelers is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Jared is redefining how luxury is felt and expressed, through unique and memorable customer experiences to an array of on-trend, high-quality 18K gold and diamond fine jewelry fashion. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

Lexy LeVian

pr@levian.com

Jonathan LeVian Le Vian 5169063333 jonathan@levian.com

