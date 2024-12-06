America Mortgages Successfully Funds a California High-Value Bridging Loan for Swiss Investor

Completed in just 2 weeks, the $22M Beverly Hills loan highlights America Mortgages' speed and expertise in bridging loans for international investors.

Our ability to close a $22 million deal in just two weeks is a testament to the strength of our process and our unwavering dedication to client success.” — Robert Chadwick, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , the leading provider of U.S. mortgage solutions for international and expat investors, has once again demonstrated its unmatched expertise and efficiency in cross-border real estate financing. The company recently completed a high-profile transaction, funding a $22 million luxury Airbnb property purchase in Beverly Hills, California, for a Swiss real estate investor. The deal closed in just two weeks, with an impressive loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 75%.This transaction underscores America Mortgages' ability to deliver rapid, asset-backed real estate bridging loans for high-value U.S. properties. The company's innovative financing solutions cater to global investors who require fast, flexible funding to capitalize on premium real estate opportunities."We understand the challenges international investors face when navigating the complexities of U.S. real estate financing, especially asset-backed," said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "This successful transaction exemplifies our commitment to providing bespoke mortgage solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, no matter where they are in the world. Our ability to close a $22 million deal in just two weeks is a testament to the strength of our process and our unwavering dedication to client success."The luxury Airbnb property, located in one of the most sought-after markets in the United States, is a prime example of high-value real estate assets that global investors are targeting. By securing a 75% LTV bridging loan, the Swiss investor could quickly complete the "same as cash" purchase and position the property for immediate income generation.America Mortgages' comprehensive approach combines deep industry knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and access to an extensive network of lenders specializing in asset-backed financing. Whether it's bridging loans, traditional mortgages, or specialized financing solutions, the company is uniquely equipped to serve foreign and expat clients looking to invest in U.S. real estate.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is the global leader in providing U.S. real estate financing solutions to international and expat investors. With a focus on transparency, speed, and customer service, the company specializes in delivering mortgage products tailored to the unique requirements of non-resident and overseas clients.For more information on America Mortgages' bridging loan solutions and how they can help you unlock high-value real estate opportunities in the United States, please schedule a call with one of the U.S. Loan Specialists available 24/7.For continued updates and support, visit www.americamortgages.com

