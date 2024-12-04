Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,539 in the last 365 days.

Western Cape Government hosts graduation ceremony newly qualified Traffic Officers, 9 Dec

Western Cape Government to host graduation ceremony for 133 Traffic Officers

On Monday, 9 December 2024, the Western Cape Government will host the graduation ceremony of 133 newly qualified Traffic Officers. These officers have successfully completed an intensive 12-month programme of theoretical and practical training, including rigorous assessments.

The deployment of these officers across the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Centres and municipalities comes at a critical time as the festive season begins, bringing increased traffic to our roads. Their presence will bolster road safety efforts.

Event Details:

  • Date: Monday, 9 December 2024
  • Time: 09h30 for 10h00 – 14h00
  • Venue: Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell

There will be an opportunity for media interviews.

Media queries:
Muneera Allie
Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication
Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 083 755 3213

#GovZAUpdates  #Servicedeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Western Cape Government hosts graduation ceremony newly qualified Traffic Officers, 9 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more