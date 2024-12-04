Western Cape Government hosts graduation ceremony newly qualified Traffic Officers, 9 Dec
Western Cape Government to host graduation ceremony for 133 Traffic Officers
On Monday, 9 December 2024, the Western Cape Government will host the graduation ceremony of 133 newly qualified Traffic Officers. These officers have successfully completed an intensive 12-month programme of theoretical and practical training, including rigorous assessments.
The deployment of these officers across the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Centres and municipalities comes at a critical time as the festive season begins, bringing increased traffic to our roads. Their presence will bolster road safety efforts.
Event Details:
- Date: Monday, 9 December 2024
- Time: 09h30 for 10h00 – 14h00
- Venue: Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell
There will be an opportunity for media interviews.
Media queries:
Muneera Allie
Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication
Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 083 755 3213
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.