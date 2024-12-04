Western Cape Government hosts graduation ceremony newly qualified Traffic Officers, 9 Dec

Western Cape Government to host graduation ceremony for 133 Traffic Officers

On Monday, 9 December 2024, the Western Cape Government will host the graduation ceremony of 133 newly qualified Traffic Officers. These officers have successfully completed an intensive 12-month programme of theoretical and practical training, including rigorous assessments.

The deployment of these officers across the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Centres and municipalities comes at a critical time as the festive season begins, bringing increased traffic to our roads. Their presence will bolster road safety efforts.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 9 December 2024

Time: 09h30 for 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell

There will be an opportunity for media interviews.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

