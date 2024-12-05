Revyve and Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Savory announce their partnership in the North American market

Distribution agreement in North America

This collaboration marks Lallemand as revyve’s exclusive distributor in the USA, Canada and Mexico but is not limited to that.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch FoodTech pioneer revyve is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lallemand Bio-Ingredients , a global leader in fermentation-based solutions.This collaboration not only marks Lallemand as revyve’s exclusive distributor in the USA, Canada and Mexico but also strengthens the partnership as revyve sources one if its key raw materials directly from Lallemand. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for sustainable, gluten-free, animal-free, GMO-free and natural food innovations.The partnership combines Lallemand’s extensive expertise in the production and commercialization of yeast-based ingredients with revyve’s cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance, animal-free texturizing ingredients that target a growing market of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.Jordania Valentim, Chief Commercial Officer of revyve, shared:“Lallemand’s exceptional reputation as both a supplier and commercial partner makes them the perfect partner for revyve’s expansion into North America. By sourcing ingredients from Lallemand, produced using the principles of circular economy, we ensure the quality and sustainability of our ingredients. Lallemand’s extensive market knowledge and connections allows us to bring these innovations to key customers looking for allergen-free, vegan, and natural solutions.”Unlocking New Opportunities for Food ManufacturersRevyve’s proprietary process transforms baker’s yeast into versatile food ingredients suitable for egg replacement and other texturisers, without compromising texture, taste, nutrition or functionality. The partnership with Lallemand will enable manufacturers to address consumer demand for transparent, ethical, healthy and sustainable food choices.These yeast-based ingredients are particularly well-suited to create textures such as fluffiness, firmness, cohesiveness, crispiness and stretchiness, in:Gluten-free and egg-free applications, including baked goods, cheese and sauces, where allergen concerns often pose a barrier.Plant-based and vegan products, offering superior texture and functionality to match traditional animal-based ingredients.Natural food innovations, aligning with healthier trends and minimizing the use of synthetic food additives.Bob Villeneuve, Global Sales Director - Savory, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, stated:“Our collaboration with revyve represents a significant step forward in advancing sustainable food production. Revyve’s high performance yeast ingredients are a great addition to our existing portfolio of premium solutions in various categories from savory to bakery. Together we continue to create new possibilities for manufacturers to innovate and thrive in the dynamic North American food market”.A Sustainable Partnership with ImpactRevyve’s ingredients are made using a gentle, chemical-free process and have a 95% lower CO2 footprint than egg white powder. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to the principles of the circular economy and climate resilience.With initial product rollouts planned for 2025 within United States, Canada and Mexico, revyve and Lallemand are set to empower manufacturers to lead in food innovation, particularly within the booming allergen-free and additive-free sectors and with customers seeking for solutions to mitigate the challenges of the egg supply chain. Customers can look forward to tailored solutions backed by expert technical product application support from both the revyve and Lallemand teams.About revyveRevyve is a research-driven, customer-focused deep foodtech company committed to creating a more sustainable food system. The team of scientists and food industry experts at revyve share a common vision of enhancing the sensory experience of food through incredible texture. The company arose from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, where its founding scientists discovered the potential of upcycled yeast to mimic the functionality of eggs. Revyve’s ingredients introduce authentic textures that provide an alternative to animal proteins. www.revyve.bio About Lallemand Bio-IngredientsLallemand Inc. is a family-owned business headquartered in Canada, whose focus is on the development, production and marketing of yeast, bacteria, fungi and enzyme solutions.These solutions span various industries including baking, food ingredients, human and animal nutrition and health, crop protection/nutrition, oenology, brewing, distilling, and biofuel. Lallemand has over 5,000 employees, a presence in over 50 countries and operates more than 48 production facilities. The President & CEO is Antoine Chagnon. www.lallemand.com Lallemand Bio-Ingredients (LBI) operates as a division of Lallemand Inc.LBI is dedicated to creating high-quality, yeast-based solutions tailored to meet the needs of its customers. Through robust research and development, proven results, and extensive industry knowledge, LBI applies the right yeast for the right application, maximizing impact and value for its partners.

