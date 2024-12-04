Lumohs Dermaplane Nominated for Best Innovation Product of 2025 by Les Nouvelles Esthétiques & Spa Magazine

Lumohs Dermaplane- Best Innovative Product of 2025 Nominee

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nano Surgical is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking dermaplaning device, Lumohs Dermaplane , has been nominated for the prestigious Best Product of 2025 award by the editors of Les Nouvelles Esthétiques (LNE) & Spa, the leading authority in the spa and esthetic industry.“We are deeply honored by this nomination from such a respected publication,” said Dr. Steven Hacker, dermatologist and inventor of the Lumohs Dermaplane. “This recognition validates the hard work and innovation that went into designing the Lumohs Dermaplane, which was created to enhance outcomes, improve safety, and streamline efficiency for estheticians worldwide.”Revolutionizing Dermaplaning for EstheticiansThe Lumohs Dermaplane sets a new standard for the industry by addressing these dermaplaning procedure pain points : Poor lighting or overly bright clinical settings can compromise both esthetician precision, outcomes, risks and spa ambiance. Similarly, repetitive strain and visibility challenges can lead to fatigue, back pain, and the risk of accidental injury during treatments.“Our device is designed with ease of use in mind, allowing estheticians to work with precision and confidence while maintaining a soothing environment for their clients,” Dr. Hacker explained. “With Lumohs Dermaplane, professionals can deliver superior results, avoiding danger zones, accidental injuries while minimizing physical strain and ensuring client safety.”Recognition by a Respected Industry AuthorityBeing nominated by Les Nouvelles Esthétiques (LNE) & Spa Magazine carries special significance for Nano Surgical. Established in Paris in 1952 and distributed in nearly 70 countries, LNE & Spa has been the trusted voice of the esthetic and spa industry for over 62 years. The magazine’s American edition continues its tradition of providing inspiration, support, and cutting-edge knowledge to skincare and spa professionals worldwide.“This nomination reflects a shared commitment to advancing the aesthetics industry and empowering professionals with innovative tools like Lumohs Dermaplane,” said Dr. Hacker.Nano Surgical extends its gratitude to Les Nouvelles Esthétiques (LNE) & Spa for this honor and looks forward to continuing its mission of innovation and excellence in the aesthetic space. Vote for Lumohs DermaplaneVoting for the Best Product of 2025 is open to estheticians and spas throughout the month of December. Supporters can cast their vote for Lumohs Dermaplane at https://lneonline.com/poll-2025 , scroll to the Innovation Category and select Lumohs. Winners will be announced in February 2025.About Lumohs Dermaplane and Nano Surgical, LLC:Portfolio of illuminating devices that make dermaplaning safer.For more information about the Lumohs Dermaplane a www.Dermaplane.co visit www.Lumohs.com for all Lumohs surgical instruments.Inquiries: Sarah@lumohs.com or visit www.Dermaplane.co

