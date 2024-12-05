A Story of Redemption: How Harassment in Houston Tested Faith and Gave This Christmas Chance a Second Chance on Tubi

A must-see movie for the season "This Christmas Chance" Leah Pride, Writer, Producer, Director

This Christmas Chance, a heartfelt story of resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of forgiveness.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Message Rooted in Faith

The journey to create This Christmas Chance was as challenging as the themes of resilience and redemption it portrays. Set against the backdrop of overt racism and harassment, the filmmakers faced a battle that tested their resolve to complete the project. Turning to their faith, they found strength in Christ amid a shocking series of events that mirrored the very struggles their story sought to address.

The documentary Clash at Creekside, which chronicles these trials, opens with Matthew 16:18:

"And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it."

This verse which underlies the purpose of The Rock Entertainment and became a rallying cry for the cast and crew—a declaration of faith and perseverance as they endured harassment while filming in the upscale Creekside neighborhood of Houston, Texas. Although they had all the necessary permits and approvals, hostility from residents resulted in repeated police visits and harassment.

Caleb Bean, one of the actors, recounts the experience: "We were ambushed! Another cast member added “The neighbors made it clear we weren’t welcome, saying things like, ‘Hey buddy, we don’t want you in our neighborhood.’”

Despite their efforts to create a quiet and professional Christian film, the relentless disruptions forced the crew to abandon their original location.

A Second Chance Through Acts of Kindness

When adversity threatened to derail the production, Marcus and Dr. Karen Allen of B Elite Home Services stepped in to save the day. Just as they were preparing for a vacation to Hawaii, they offered their beautiful estate as an alternative filming location. Their generosity not only rescued the project but elevated it, as their home turned out to be an even better fit for the film’s story.

Dr. Karen Allen reflected on their decision:

"We’re blessed, so we were blessed to accommodate her request. It was clear this project deserved a second chance.”

Their act of kindness became a living testament to the film’s themes of redemption and grace, embodying the spirit of love and forgiveness at its core.

Redemption On-Screen and Off

At the heart of This Christmas Chance is Chance Philips (portrayed by Benny L. Andrews Jr.), a man seeking to rebuild his life after prison. His journey of redemption, love, and forgiveness reflects the filmmakers’ own perseverance during production. Andrews, recognized for his roles in Why Wait? and Message and the Messenger, delivers a moving performance, capturing the complexities of a man grappling with his past.

Joining Andrews is Ashley Forrestier, a New Orleans native celebrated for her role in A Nashville Legacy. Her portrayal adds emotional depth to the film, bringing authenticity and heart to the story. Caleb Bean and Tobi Gadison also deliver standout performances, enriching the ensemble with their nuanced contributions.

Adding a unique layer to the film is Ali Siddiq, a celebrated comedian and actor whose personal journey from incarceration to success parallels the film’s themes. Playing Chance’s former cellmate, Siddiq infuses the narrative with both humor and poignancy, exemplifying the resilience and transformation central to the movie’s message.

A Star-Studded Cast Bringing Redemption to Life

This dynamic cast, anchored by seasoned performers, breathes life into the film’s message of second chances. Each actor’s past work highlights their talent and dedication:

* Benny L. Andrews Jr.: Known for his compelling roles in Why Wait? and Message and the Messenger.

* Ashley Forrestier: Lauded for her work in A Nashville Legacy, adding a rich emotional texture to her characters.

* Caleb Bean and Tobi Gadison: Deliver nuanced performances that enhance the narrative’s depth.

* Ali Siddiq: Brings his real-life experience and humor to the screen, creating a raw and authentic portrayal of redemption.

Celebrate Redemption This Holiday Season

Despite the trials, This Christmas Chance is now streaming on Tubi and Deep C Digital on YouTube, inspiring audiences with its themes of grace, love, and forgiveness. Under Leah Pride’s powerful direction, the film delivers an unforgettable holiday experience, made even more profound by the obstacles its creators overcame.

Reflecting on the journey, Leah Pride shared:

"The challenges we faced only deepened the film’s meaning. This story is about second chances, and we lived it every step of the way.”

The enduring faith, resilience, and kindness that defined the making of This Christmas Chance ensure it resonates deeply with audiences this holiday season.

This Christmas Chance

Legal Disclaimer:

