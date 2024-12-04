The CBD World-Connect Dubai Promotion Event Concludes Successfully

Mr. Liu Jun Marketing Director of CBD Guangzhou introduced CBD Guangzhou

The CBD World-Connect Dubai Promotion Event has been successfully held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on 27th November, 2024!

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBD World-Connect Dubai Promotion Event has been successfully held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on 27th November, 2024! It is a premier gathering designed to connect industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in the fields of construction, building materials, and global trade. It provided a unique platform to explore the opportunities of the CBD Guangzhou initiative and build partnerships that bridge the Middle East, China, and global markets.

Mr. Abu Hateem Dr. Munir Ahmad from AI Maktoum Investment Group, Mr. Liu JUN Marketing Director of CBD Guangzhou, Mr. Dai Jiefeng Executive Chairman, Jiangxi Chamber of Commerce in UAE and Mr. Mohamed Kandil from Homes 4 Life Real Estate engaged in a lively discussion on building and decoration trends between China and UAE.

The Dubai promotion event is part of CBD Guangzhou's Global Tour under the CBD World-Connect, which is a professional project for international trade of China’s Building and Decoration products. CBD World-Connect is presented by CBD Guangzhou, the world’s largest exhibition of building and decoration industry.

During the presentation, Mr. Liu Jun Marketing Director of CBD Guangzhou introduced CBD Guangzhou was founded in 1999, has been held every year in Pazhou, Guangzhou in July 8-11, hosted by China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd., a "national fair" in Chinese exhibition industry.

CBD Guangzhou will be upgraded into the "Three-Ecology" strategy, encompassing “INTERIOR DECORATION, DOOR & WINDOW & EXTERIOR DECORATION, MATERIAL & HARDWARE & MACHINERY” with focus on exhibition sector of Home Furnishing, Smart Home, Door & Window, Bath & Sanitary Ware, Material, Hardware, Machinery, Coating, etc., also will continue to leverage its resources to promote business conversion from an exhibition platform to an industry-empowering platform serving the whole year for the whole chain in all channels with focus on dealers, decorators, designers, foreign traders, new media, and public architectural designers.

For more exciting information inquiries CBD World-Connect promotion event & CBD Guangzhou, please follow the link below.

www.cbd-china.com

