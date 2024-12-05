Global Artificial Intelligence AI Content Creation Tool Market Set For 16.7% Growth, Reaching $1.7 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Content Creation Tool Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) content creation tool market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.7 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.” — The Business Research Company

Looking at the recent performance of the artificial intelligence AI content creation tool market, it is clear that the sector is poised for rapid growth. In recent years, the market has grown from $0.79 billion in 2023 to an impressive $0.91 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%. This impressive expansion has been driven by factors such as the shift to remote work, the soaring popularity of video content, increased cost efficiency, high demand for content output, and its adoption in the publishing industry.

How is the AI content creation tool market expected to evolve?

As we look beyond 2024, the sector exhibits no signs of slowing down. The AI content creation tool market is expected to balloon further, reaching $1.7 billion by 2028 — a CAGR of 16.7%. Factors such as a flourishing influencer economy, widespread adoption in advertising, an uptick in healthcare content creation, real-time content generation, and environmental sustainability efforts are expected to act as major catalysts for growth in the forecast period.

What's driving the growth of the artificial intelligence AI content creation tool market?

The inclusion of AI in content creation tools particularly enhances chatbots by generating high-quality, relevant content, boosting their efficiency, and their ability to engage users with accurate responses. Consequently, the surge in the adoption of chatbots is expected to fuel the market's growth. Today, businesses across the spectrum are integrating chatbots into their customer strategies like never before. As of December 2022, 80% of marketers incorporated chatbots into their customer experience and engagement strategies, according to Acceleration Economy, a US-based online audio and video media.

Who are the key players in this market?

A large number of reputable companies are operating in today's AI content creation tool market, including OpenAI Inc., Hubspot Inc., Canva Inc., Grammarly Inc., VEED.IO, Jasper AI Inc., Synthesia, Murf AI, Anyword, Lumen5, Wordtune, Copy.ai, Writesonic, Rytr, Surfer SEO, Copysmith, Frase, Scalenut, Narrativa, QuillBot, Article Forge, Perplexity, Text Blaze, Peppertype.ai, MarketMuse. These industry players are making significant contributions to the market's continuous development and growth.

Are there any emerging trends within the market?

The AI content creation tool market is teeming with high-end innovations, many of them led by the market's key players. Companies operating in this space are advancing AI technologies, with a focus on generative AI solutions, to optimize content creation and improve overall efficiency.

How is the market segmented?

The AI content creation tool market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Content Format: Textual, Graphical, Video, Audio, Other Content Formats

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning

3 By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

4 By Function: Training, Inference

5 By End-User: Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Provider

What are the regional insights into this market?

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest player in the AI content creation tool market in 2023. Moving forward, it is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers a comprehensive range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

