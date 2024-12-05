Global Architecture Design Software Market Set For 16.1% Growth, Reaching $9.45 Billion By 2028

Architecture Design Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The architecture design software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The Architecture Design Software Global Market growth has gained rapid acceleration in recent years and is poised for a course of impressive growth. The market is projected to rise from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $5.20 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0%. The historic period's growth can be attributed to the increased complexity of architectural projects, the continued demand for improved design accuracy, the adoption of building information modeling, and the need for enhanced collaboration among design teams, coupled with the evolution of modern 3D visualization tools.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Architecture Design Software Market?

The architecture design software market is expected to see rapid growth in the forecast period. The market is forecast to expand to a notable $9.45 billion in 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.1%. This forecasted growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient building designs, and the growing need for digital twins in architecture and construction.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers for The Architecture Design Software Market?

A significant factor propelling the growth of the architecture design software market is the expansion of construction activities. The increase of construction can be linked to the rise in urban growth, population increase, economic progress bringing a higher demand for new residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The architecture design software is used in the construction sector to create accurate plans, visualize structures, and streamline project management, enhancing the industry's accuracy and efficiency.

What Companies Are Steering The Growth of The Architecture Design Software Market?

Major entities operating in the architecture design software market include Dassault Systèmes SA, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Deltek Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Allplan GmbH, SketchUp Inc., Bricsys NV, Vectorworks Inc., Graphisoft SE, Enscape GmbH, Bluebeam Inc., Archistar.ai., Chief Architect Inc., Abvent S.A., SolidWorks Corporation, Solibri Inc., Robert McNeel & Associates, Archidata SRL., DesignBuilder Software Ltd., Act-3D B.V.

What Key Trends Are Influencing The Architecture Design Software Market?

The rise of digital twin technology is a significant trend in the architecture design software market. Major companies in this sphere are developing digital twin technology to enhance design precision, enable real-time performance monitoring, and optimize building operations. For instance, WZMH Architects Inc., a Canada-based architectural company, launched an AI-powered app called Giraffe in August 2024. This advanced digital twin technology enhances the architectural design process by providing code-compliant layouts for building components.

How Is The Architecture Design Software Market Segmented?

The architecture design software market is broadly segmented by:

1 Type: Basic, Advance, Senior

2 Offering: Software, Services

3 Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4 Pricing Model: One-Time Purchase, Subscription Model

5 End-Use: Building And Construction, Government Institution, Roads And Railways, Mapping And Surveying, Other End Uses

Regional Insights: North America Leading the course in the Architecture Design Software Market

North America has emerged as the largest region in the architecture design software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific, however, is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The architecture design software market report covers these as well as other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

