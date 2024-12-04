Sport, Arts and Culture invites nomination of candidates to serve on council of The Market Theatre Foundation

Nomination of candidates to serve on the council of The Market Theatre Foundation

In terms of the Cultural Institutions Act, 1998 (Act 119 of 1998), the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr G Mckenzie invites members of the performing arts (Playhouse/Theatres) fraternity and the public to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the following Performing Arts Institution (Cultural Institution):

The Market Theatre Foundation (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Nominated candidates should possess a broad understanding and experience in the field of performing arts; managerial; financial expertise; legal; marketing and liaison; fundraising; education and cultural/social research; corporate governance, as well as a willingness to render community service. The remuneration of the appointed nominees is in line with the remuneration scheme of the National Treasury guidelines as prescribed in the Cultural Institutions Act as amended.

Anyone wishing to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the aforementioned Performing Arts Institution (Cultural Institution) should submit the following:

A letter containing full names, address, and telephone numbers of the nominee, giving reasons for nomination.

Recently updated Curriculum Vitae of the nominee, including three contactable references.

A brief statement signed by the nominee accepting the nomination and explaining his/her suitability for appointment.

Certified copies of qualifications and ID document.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates. Should you not be contacted within three (3) months from the closing date, consider your nomination unsuccessful. Suitability and background checks will be conducted prior to the appointment of recommended candidates.

Nominations are to reach the office of the Acting Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture by 21 December 2024 through the following contact:

Email: MarketTheatreCouncil@Dsac.gov.za

Enquiries: Ms Thembeka Mpanza (M) 066 380 7396 / (T) 012 441 3243

Attachments

Nomination of candidates to serve on the council of The Market Theatre Foundation



#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza