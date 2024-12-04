Government launches 2024 Reconciliation Month

Government launches the 2024 Reconciliation Month

South Africa officially marks Reconciliation Month in December, where as a country we commemorate Reconciliation Day annually on the 16th. As custodians of the National commemorative Days, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is mandated by Cabinet – in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Presidency, to organize this National day's commemoration and celebration activities.

The 2024 Reconciliation Month will be commemorated under the theme, “Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures”, befitting with government continuously forging towards democracy, reconciliation, social cohesion and inclusivity. This year’s theme is greatly anchored by collectively promoting healing, nation-building and unity amongst South Africans. The 2024 commemoration focuses on government’s commitment to its people in advancing national healing and forgiveness through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) – emphasising its critical role in nation building and social cohesion aligned with the theme and quest to forge new futures.

The recent Repatriation programme highlighted the significance of healing and national unity when government undertook to bring home the remains of our brave men and women who were at the forefront of our country’s resistance and liberation struggle. At the precipice of our nation’s commemoration of its 30th anniversary of Freedom and Democracy in 2024, the country’s pursuit to promote openness and honesty amongst its citizens, admit historical mishaps, develop trust, and move forward together as a nation. Therefore, this year’s Reconciliation Day presents us with a rare opportunity to correct the past injustices.

Subsequently, it is incumbent for all South African to pride themselves in precisely pushing forward the South African Reconciliation agenda by ensuring that we collectively create a solid foundation to heal historical wounds for a greater future for our nation. While numerous discussions and debates have taken place regarding the progress made since 1994, a lot still need to be done.

Government of National Unity (GNU) provides an opportunity for collective effort in building a united South Africa centred on healing historical wounds. The GNU is instrumentally posed to further deepen the nation’s strides for reconciliation, forging unity and deep sense of healing, through its emphasis on reconciliation, inclusive governance, constitutional reform, and social transformation.

“Reconciliation month serves as a clarion call from the government to all sectors of society to play an active role in promoting healing of the nation. Let us collectively confront negative social norms and behaviours that perpetuate deep divisions of racism, and work towards healing historical wounds and forging a new future together”, stated Minister Gayton McKenzie. “December 16 allows an opportunity for fellow South Africans to express respect and solidarity with each other despite the divisions of the past”, added the Minister.

The format for the 2024 National Day of Reconciliation will be a physical commemoration event hosted in Vredendal, Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape Province.

