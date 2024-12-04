16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women And Children: advancing collective action to end GBVF

Government calls on all citizens to join hands in the fight against Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) as the nation marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. The campaign runs from 25 November to 10 December, under the theme, “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children”.

It emphasises addressing the root causes of GBVF, advancing gender equity, promoting positive masculinity and creating economic opportunities for women and children. The 16 Days Campaign forms part of the Government’s 365 days of activism for no violence against women and children, highlighting the nation’s commitment to continuous efforts to eradicate violence and abuse.

Government has intensified its fight against GBVF through the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, a comprehensive strategy to tackle all forms of violence and abuse against women and children. Key legislative interventions under the NSP include: The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 13 of 2022, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act 12 of 2022 and the Domestic Violence Amendment Act 14 of 2022. These laws strengthen protection for victims and ensure that perpetrators face justice.

Furthermore, Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) play a critical role in South Africa’s anti-rape strategy. Since their introduction in 2006, 51 TCCs have been established nationwide to provide victims with integrated services, including medical attention, psychosocial support, and legal assistance, to reduce secondary victimisation and build strong cases for prosecution. Victims can report rape cases directly at the TCCs, located at community clinics, hospitals and police stations, where trained staff ensure immediate support.

The Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Investigations Unit (FCS) within the South African Police Service (SAPS) strengthens the fight against GBVF. The division, comprising 176 units nationwide, works to prevent and investigate crimes related to family violence, child abuse, and sexual offences. Forensic Social Workers further support victims with psychosocial assessments, therapeutic services, and crisis interventions. The SAPS also established Gender-Based Violence Desks at every police station to prioritise GBVF cases. There are 1,161 Victim Friendly Rooms at police facilities to provide safe spaces where survivors can report crimes and access support services.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children, Government will hold various events such as the Men’s March against GBVF, the Youth Dialogue and GBVF Stakeholders Roundtable Dialogue. The events will take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Men in South Africa are called to take a pledge to end GBVF. The pledge offers practical ways for men to become allies. It signifies that men recognise GBVF as a human rights violation, and that men acknowledge the devastating impact of violence on society. To sign the pledge, visit: https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF/take-the-pledge

Government acknowledges that while significant strides have been made in the fight against GBVF, much more still needs to be done to eradicate the scourge. The persistence of GBVF highlights the urgency of addressing deeply rooted societal issues, improving service delivery, and ensuring accountability at all levels. Government remains committed to strengthening its response, implementing more targeted interventions, and working closely with communities, civil society, and all stakeholders to create a safer and more equitable society.

Ending GBVF requires collective action; citizens are called to stand against abuse by reporting perpetrators to a police station near them or by calling the crime stop number on 0800 10111.

Let us use this period to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children and to advance a society free of violence. Together, we can end the scourge of GBVF!

