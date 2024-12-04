Lime Material Market projected to reach US$51.829 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.29%

The global lime materials market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% from US$42.015 billion in 2025 to US$51.829 billion in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global lime material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$51.829 billion in 2030.Lime material is known to be inorganic because of its origin upon burning limestone, which itself is a sedimentary rock rich in calcium carbonate . It is mainly classified into two: quicklime, which is calcium oxide, produced from getting limestone to heat high temperatures, and hydrohydrated lime, combined with water added to quicklime to form calcium hydroxide. Quicklime is caustic and is vigorous with water reaction, while hydrohydrated lime is not so caustic and is used for construction and agriculture. Lime is also beneficial in construction, agriculture, metallurgy, chemical application, and environmental remediation for wastewater treatment and pollution control.The lime material market is growing as a result of urbanization, infrastructure development, and a rise in steel production. The top-end user segments for lime include cement, mortar, and concrete production uses, as well as blast furnace and slag conditioning. The steel industry also uses lime in processes like fluxing and slag conditioning. Lime is also used as an ameliorant of soil pH and acidity for better crop yield in agriculture. The demand for wastewater treatment and pollution control is expected to rise with environmental regulations, which also increases the need for lime to neutralize acidic wastewater and remove impurities.With the emergence of the global lime material market, many market players are launching products and technologies into the market to appeal to customers. For instance, Chememan Public Company Limited (CMAN), in January 2024, entered into a “Khimsar Agreement’ with Khimsar Mine Corporation to establish a modern lime factory at Khimsar, Rajasthan. This would give CMAN the first step towards being one of the giants in lime production in India, with over seventy percent of India's limestone reserves found in this particular state.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-lime-material-market By type, the global lime material market is divided into two major categories, hydrated lime, and quick lime. Quicklime is expected to feature prominent growth in the global lime material market due to its numerous applications in steelmaking, construction, treatment for water, and agriculture. It is increasingly coming up for slag conditioning due to steel production, cement, and building materials production, water purification, and soil improvement in the field of agriculture.The global lime material market by application is categorized into water treatment, agriculture, building materials, mining & metallurgy, and others. It is anticipated that Mining & Metallurgy will hold the largest market share in the global lime material market. The steel industry for slag conditioning, ores beneficiation, and refractory applications are the main consumers of lime. Lime neutralizes acidic impurities in steelmaking slag, reduces environmental impact, and is used in processing copper and gold to extract valuable metals. It is also used in lining furnaces in various industries.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global lime material market is growing significantly, due to growing industrialization, expanding steel production, and rising awareness of environmental issues. Countries such as China and India are the most prominent in steel, construction, and infrastructural development, which again leads to an increased demand for lime in metallurgical processes. Infrastructure projects established in this region are also bringing up demand for lime used in cement and concrete production. Stricter emission and wastewater discharge standards boost the increased use of lime by environmental applications such as flue gas desulfurization and water purification.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global lime material market have been covered as United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Carmeuse, Wagners, Boral Limited, Adelaide Brighton Limited, Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd, Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd., The Stockmeier Group, Rajasthan Lime, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Mississippi Lime Company, among others.The market analytics report segments the global lime material market as follows:• By Typeo Hydrated Limeo Quick Lime• By Applicationo Water Treatmento Mining & Metallurgyo Building Materialo Agricultureo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• United States Lime & Minerals Inc.• Carmeuse• Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd• Wagners• Boral Limited• Adelaide Brighton Limited• Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd.• Sigma Minerals Ltd.• Cheney Lime & Cement Company• Rajasthan Lime• Mississippi Lime Company• The Stockmeier GroupExplore More Reports:• Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-water-treatment-chemicals-market • Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-water-treatment-chemicals-market • Smart Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-materials-market

