Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning kicks off summer readiness plan at Stellenbosch Airfield

Western Cape kicked off summer readiness plan at Stellenbosch Airfield

Anton Bredell, Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning today said that 2300 professional and contract-based firefighters are ready to protect people and property from wildfires in the Western Cape this season. “The provincial government has an aerial support budget of R15 million to work together with ground crews to respond to fires for the summer months ahead. This amount excludes aerial support budgets from the various districts and the City of Cape Town,” MEC Bredell said.

The Western Cape Government, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, together with the City of Cape Town and the Cape Winelands District Municipality are together providing a total of 24 aerial resources, which includes helicopters, fixed wing bombers and spotter aircraft, all ready to respond quickly to emergencies.

MEC Bredell explained that the province faces an increased risk of wildfires this summer due to extensive vegetation growth from the very wet winter experienced in 2024. “All this plant material is now potential fuel for wildfires during our hot, dry and windy summer months”.

“This season we will also work closely with new partners such as the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and Life Saving Western Cape, to strengthen our ability to respond to all types of hazards, whether from fires, floods, or emergencies at sea,” MEC Bredell said.

The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre budgeted R391,000 for Lifesaving WC and the NSRI to enhance their critical rescue operations, and the Department of Local Government received an additional R3 million from the 2024 Adjustment Budget process for any water related emergencies the province might experience during the summer months.

MEC Bredell highlighted the importance of the provincial Mutual Aid Agreement, which coordinates different groups, such as fire departments and different emergency services to work together quickly and efficiently within a predetermined chain of command.

MEC Bredell expressed his gratitude to the province’s firefighters and emergency responders, saying, “I want to thank all the brave firefighters and emergency workers who are ready to protect our communities. Your dedication plays a key role in keeping our MEC Bredell encouraged the public to stay alert and report any dangers they spotted, emphasizing that early action made a big difference in preventing or reducing disasters.

The readiness plan for this fire season includes the following partners: The National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Western Cape District municipalities, CapeNature, SanParks, Working on Fire, various fire protection associations and local volunteer groups, The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Life Saving WC and various private sector entities contracted.

