OSCE facilitates capacity-building training for professionals in water resources management in Bokhtar

From 29 November to 1 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), in collaboration with the Agency of Land Reclamation and Irrigation, successfully held a three-day training focused on developing strategic documents for water governance and management. The event took place in Bokhtar and brought together 20 professionals from various water-related government institutions across different districts of the Khatlon Region.

The training provided an essential platform for participants to share knowledge and insights on water governance and irrigation. It addressed current challenges in the sector and highlighted best practices and key achievements. Throughout the course, participants gained hands-on experience and learned vital techniques for developing strategic documents, which are crucial for effective water management. These documents play a significant role in guiding policies and actions related to water use, conservation, and sustainability throughout the region.

This capacity-building event is part of a broader mission by the POiD to support water sector reforms in Tajikistan. It is one of several training initiatives aimed at promoting long-term sustainability and reinforcing the importance of strategic water governance in Tajikistan and the wider region.