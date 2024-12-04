PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 TOL: Indefinite suspension of LTO's deadline for temporary plates a victory for motorcycle riders "A victory for motorcycle riders." This was how Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino described the indefinite suspension by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of its controversial order prohibiting the use of temporary license plates beginning January 1, 2025. "The suspension of its December 31 deadline by LTO 'until further notice' provides relief for motorcycle riders affected by the massive license plates backlog. It will allow them to go about earning a living without the threat of being apprehended and fined," said Tolentino. On Tuesday, the senator met with hundreds of members of the Motorcycle Taxi Community Alliance (MTCA), who held a protest in front of the Senate to air their grievances. According to MTCA, some of their members have yet to receive their official license plates for several months, and some even for years, since purchasing their motorcycle. Tolentino, who previously called on the LTO to extend its September 1 deadline, which the latter decided to defer to December 31, committed to intercede on behalf of the riders. "The indefinite suspension is clearly a victory for millions of motorcycle riders. But deferring the memorandum is not enough. The LTO must be definite about its pronouncements on when it could finally resolve its backlog. It's a disservice to keep the public always guessing, and to keep setting unrealistic deadlines for motorists' compliance, when the agency itself cannot meet its own targets," he concluded.

