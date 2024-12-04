PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 STATEMENT SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINESE SHIPS FIRING WATER CANNON ON PCG, RAMMING BFAR'S BRP DATU PAGBUAYA Unwarranted and blatant violation of international law, these latest aggressive actions of the Chinese Coast Guard against our maritime personnel and scientists should prompt our concerned agencies to elevate the matter before an international body. These hostile acts against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) BRP Datu Pagbuaya performing legitimate duties within our maritime jurisdiction is an affront to our nation's sovereignty. Lima laban sa dalawa, may water cannon pa. Malinaw na pambu-bully at harassment ang ginawa sa ating maritime personnel at maritime scientists ng limang pwersa ng CCG at People's Liberation Army Navy. China should cease these provocative actions and engage in constructive dialogue rather than resort to hostile confrontation. I call upon the international community to join us in condemning these acts of aggression and support our efforts in upholding the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea. The path to lasting peace and stability in the region lies in cooperation, not confrontation.

