Ejercito: Statement on China Coast Guard's latest attack on BRP Datu Pagbuaya

PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 STATEMENT

ON CHINA COAST GUARD'S LATEST ATTACK ON BRP DATU PAGBUAYA I strongly condemn the latest act of aggression by the China Coast Guard, which fired water cannons at our government vessel, BRP Datu Pagbuaya, during its routine patrol near Bajo de Masinloc. This brazen attack is a blatant violation of international law and an affront to Philippine sovereignty. China Coast Guard's bullying has no place in a civilized and rules-based international order. Time and again, they have shown disregard for our rights in the West Philippine Sea, trampling on the safety and livelihoods of our fishermen and the dignity of our nation. This is why I reiterate my call: we must no longer delay the AFP Modernization Program. Our armed forces must be equipped to defend our waters and assert our sovereignty without hesitation. I strongly believe that securing even a minimum credible defense posture is crucial to safeguarding our interests and ensuring these abuses do not persist. We will not be cowed by a bully. With our resolve, combined with reason and the principles of international law, we will prevail!

